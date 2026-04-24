Caleb Downs Shares Emotional Moment With Brother After Cowboys Draft Pick
The Dallas Cowboys officially made two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Dallas made a pair of trades before making each of its selections, trading up with the Miami Dolphins to No. 11 overall for Ohio State safety Caleb Downs before trading down with the Philadelphia Eagles to No. 23 for UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence.
But while both players are set to change the future of the defense, it's the addition of Downs that is receiving more attention due to a some obvious reasons. Downs is the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, a headline that will write itself next season when the two of them will play each other.
Though they will eventually be opponents next season at Lucas Oil Stadium with the Colts host the Cowboys, the Downs brothers shared an emotional moment in the green room after Dallas' made the pick.
Caleb Downs, Josh Down Emotional After Cowboys Pick
Based on the way Josh Downs was reacting one his brother got the news, you would have thought he was a Cowboys fan in disguise.
"Cowboys, baby! Cowboys, baby!" Downs says in the video. "Let's go! Come on!"
It was clearly an emotional moment for Caleb, who was bent over in tears while receiving the warm celebration with his family.
Josh even spoke with ESPN shortly after the pick was made. He started to get choked up and shed a few tears while talking about his younger brother, previewing the matchup between the two next season.
"Could have been the fifth pick, could have been the first pick," Josh Downs said. "He is the best player in the draft. ... I'm emotional because he's always been the best player on the field, but I'm excited and I play him this year, so we get to run it back from high school. Let's do it."
While there have been a number of notable sibling duos in the NFL over the years, the new Downs paring will certainly be drawing attention from fans next season and beyond.
Downs was one of the more popular defensive players in college football over the past three seasons. Meanwhile, his older brother was carving out a solid start to his NFL career with the Colts.
Josh Downs has tallied 198 catches for 2,140 yards and 11 touchdowns in that span, but he will have to put those numbers to the test against his rookie brother next season.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7