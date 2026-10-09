CeeDee Lamb Injury Update: Latest on Cowboys WR After Leaving Week 5 Game

CeeDee Lamb was on the verge of history entering the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recorded 189 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions against the Houston Texans and was close to becoming just the third player in team history to have 500 yards and five touchdowns in the first five games of the season.

It appears that won't happen as Lamb struggled mightily against the Bucs, recording two receptions for nine yards before being sidelined with a quad injury.

With Dallas trailing 24-10, the offense took the field, but Lamb was not out there. It was reported that he was questionable to return.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a catch over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb watched as the Cowboys moved the ball 99 yards, with George Pickens recording a 17-yard touchdown to make it 24-16. Dallas then attempted a two-point conversion and failed, which honestly sums up their night.

Cowboys dealing with more injuries besides than CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have been the theme for the Cowboys all season, and they suffered a loss right before this game began. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was added in a trade last week, was sidelined due to an illness.

Other players to go down during this one include safety Alijah Clark, who has a hamstring injury and is questionable. Pickens was also banged up on the 99-yard drive, as he went to the sideline to have his shoulder checked out.

On the ensuing defensive drive, rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham was banged up and had to head to the sideline to be checked out as well. Also out is Tyler Guyton, the starting left tackle, who has been dominant this season. Broderick Jones was brought in to replace Guyton as he deals with a back injury.

Dallas got one star back from injury for Week 5 matchup

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith practices before the game at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys had some good news on the injury front before kickoff, as they were able to get Tyler Smith back. The All-Pro left guard had thumb surgery before Week 1 and missed the first four games of the season.

Smith was back in the starting lineup and was impressive on the opening drive, opening holes for Javonte Williams. Since that drive, however, the Cowboys have been forced to throw the ball as they Bucs have been putting the clamps on the ground game.

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