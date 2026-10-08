Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

The Dallas Cowboys return to action on Thursday Night Football for a primetime showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season. It marks the first time that Dallas has played at AT&T Stadium since a Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders.

Dallas enters the game as strong favorites over the visiting Buccaneers, thanks in large part to Tampa Bay's loss of star quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is recovering from a dislocated thumb.

With Mayfield sideliend, the Buccaneers will be rolling out undrafted free agent rookie Jalon Daniels, which gives Christian Parker and the team's defense an opportunity to put together a strong all around performance.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay has allowed the most sacks in the league this season, so it's a prime chance for Donovan Ezeiruaku, Malachi Lawrence, and company to get into the sack column. Of course, Daniels does present a unique threat out of the pocket because of his legs, which have caused issues for the Cowboys' defense throughout the first month of the season.

So, we'll have to see what type of gameplan Parker and company have come up with entering Week 5 and whether the Cowboys' offense can put on another outstanding performance to help guide the team to victory.

All of the information you need to catch all of the action between the Cowboys and Buccaneers on Prime Video can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream & TV Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Date: Thursday, October 8

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: Prime Video

Live Stream: Stream 1

Betting Odds: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -470, Buccaneers +360

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

With a win, the Cowboys would secure consecutive wins for the first time this season and build momentum as they get extended time off ahead of Week 6, as they make a trip to Lambeau Field to face off against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff for Week 6 is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, marking the team's second of three straight consecutive primetime games.

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