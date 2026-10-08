CeeDee Lamb is playing at a different level right now. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has been on fire, with a league-leading 37 receptions for 498 yards and four touchdowns.

In Week 4, he had the best game of his stellar career, recording 17 receptions for 189 yards and had the game-winning touchdown against the Houston Texans. Now in Week 5, he has a chance to make franchise history.

As the Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lamb has a chance to become just the third Cowboy to record 500+ receiving yards and score five or more touchdowns through the first five games of the year. The only other players to accomplish this were Amari Cooper and Frank Clarke.

CeeDee Lamb has been on a tear this season.



Against the Buccaneers, he could join Amari Cooper and Frank Clarke as the only players in Cowboys history with 500+ receiving yards and 5+ receiving TDs through the team's first five games. pic.twitter.com/1j2OHUDXhY — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 8, 2026

Clarke was the first to accomplish this feat, doing so on just 24 receptions. During that season, he had 545 yards and seven touchdowns during the first five weeks of the season. He finished the year with 47 receptions for 1,047 yards and 14 touchdowns. Ironically enough, that was the only time Clarke ever recorded 1,000 yards in a single season.

As for Cooper, he managed to record 512 yards and five touchdowns on 32 receptions in 2019. That proved to be his best campaign with Dallas, as Cooper finished with 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns on 79 receptions.

CeeDee Lamb joined the Cowboys shortly after Amari Cooper's explosive season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and wide receiver Amari Cooper celebrate a touchdown. | USA TODAY Sports

Despite the explosion from Cooper, the Cowboys used the 17th overall pick in the following NFL draft on Lamb, who was a stud receiver for Oklahoma. He joined Cooper and Michael Gallup, who also had a 1,000-yard season in 2019, giving the Cowboys an elite passing attack.

It didn't take long for Lamb to prove he was the alpha among the group as Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2022. Gallup played for the Cowboys through the 2023 season, but a knee injury suffered during the 2021 season hurt his development.

The Cowboys will host the Bucs on Thursday Night Football, and Lamb will be facing a secondary that's without one of its top stars. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was ruled out, meaning Lamb will have a golden opportunity to put up some elite numbers. He also has a chance to put his name in the team's record books.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —