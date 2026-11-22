Happy Game Day, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to see if the Cowboys can salvage the season on Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans, after a headline-grabbing week. Dallas made a much-needed change on defense by stripping Christian Parker of his play-calling duties, and we will now see if veteran NFL coach Mike Pettine can begin to turn things around.

It helps when you are facing a 1-8 team at home, but Cowboys fans are looking for any positive news after a dreadful first half of the season.

Entering Sunday afternoon's showdown against the Titans, the Cowboys are heavy 7.5-point favorites while the over/under is set for a whopping 54.5 total points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so we'll have to see if Dallas can finally prove the oddsmakers right.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Titans at AT&T Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, so that means no Tom Brady on the call. Instead, the game will be called by Joe Davis on play-by-play and former NFL star Greg Olsen as analyst, while Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sideline throughout the afternoon.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday afternoon's action can be seen below.

Cowboys vs Titans, Week 11 Live Stream & Viewing Info

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Betting Odds: Cowboys -7.5 | O/U: 54.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -344 | Titans +276

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Fubo TV Pro costs $63.99 for the first month after your free trial, with 231 channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN Unlimited, and unlimited cloud DVR. You can watch your plan on up to 10 screens at once.

Following Sunday's game, the Titans will prepare for a quick turnaround to face the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday's game will mark the end of a three-week home stand for the Cowboys and, hopefully, if everything goes to plan, will send the team into December with a two-game winning streak.

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