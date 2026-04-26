Jerry Jones Ignored Strong Al Davis Advice In NFL Draft But Hit Home Run For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks and were not afraid to use them to their advantage to navigate Round 1, coming away with two impact players who immediately upgrade the defense at areas of need.

Dallas traded up from No. 12 to No. 11 to land Ohio State All-American defensive back Caleb Downs, before swinging a trade with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to move down from No. 20 to No. 23 to select UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, while picking up two fourth-round picks in the process.

Some were puzzled that the Cowboys would trade with a division rival and help them land a target, but that's not something that crossed owner and general manager Jerry Jones' mind.

Philadelphia may have landed USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, but Dallas still landed their guy in Lawrence, so it was worth the gamble. Teams generally don't want to help another team in the division, but Jerry does things his own way, even if it means ignoring advice from a legendary friend.

Jerry Jones Admits To Ignoring Advice From Late Al Davis

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with referee Adrian Hill before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jones was asked about his decision to trade with Philadelphia on draft day, and revealed that he made the move despite previous advice from late Raiders owner Al Davis.

Davis warned Jones that you should never help a division rival improve, but Jones lived up to his moniker of "The Gambler" and decided to do things his own way when the opportunity presented itself.

"I don’t really pay much attention to who I’m talking to," Jones said, via NBC Sports.

"Al Davis, probably the first thing he tried to put in my head was, ‘Don’t even answer a call from your division. Jerry, this is all about strategizing against your division opponents because you play them twice, and you can’t forget that edge there. That’s a very strategic edge.' So I didn’t take that lesson from Al.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

This is a case where ignoring advice plays out in your favor, because the Cowboys were able to address a major area of need while picking up two fourth-round picks that will hopefully develop into key contributors for the revamped defense.

Now, let's hope the Cowboys can take advantage of the impressive draft class and "just win, baby."

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