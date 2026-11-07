Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown Fined by NFL for Controversial Hit

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, and that's putting it lightly.

Dallas collapsed in the worst of ways, choking away a double-digit lead while letting Cardinals backup quarterback Gardner Minshew lead a miracle rally. The Cowboys would go on to lose 33-30 in overtime, marking their third loss in four games and dropping Dallas to a 3-5 record.

Now, to add insult to injury, the NFL is fining Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown before Dallas heads into Lucas Oil Stadium for Sunday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

DeMarvion Overshown Fined $9,528 by NFL

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per reports from Tom Pelissero, the NFL is fining Overshown $9,528 for the hit that knocked Cardinals running back Bam Knight out of last week's game against Dallas. Knight was diagnosed with a concussion and has already been ruled out for Arizona's Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Overshown led with his shoulder but his helmet makes contact with Knight's, who fumbled the ball as a result of the hit.

However, there's certainly room for debate when it comes to deciding whether or not Overshown's hit should be deemed worthy of a fine for the NFL.

Though the helmet makes contact, it's clear that Overshown is intentionally leading with his shoulder in order to avoid a penalty. The officials on the field clearly didn't feel it was illegal in real time, as a flag wasn't thrown.

You be the judge.

The NFL fined Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown $9,528 for use of the helmet on this hit that knocked out Cardinals RB Bam Knight last week. pic.twitter.com/9mWFJVbfn9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2026

He doesn't lower his head toward Knight, something that would have put both players at risk of a serious injury.

It's unclear at this point if Overshown will look to appeal the fine. Even though he has a good argument, it's unlikely the NFL would overturn the ruling but you won't know until you try.

Regardless, it's obvious the NFL doesn't feel the hit was as serious as it could have been or else the fine would have matched some of the others that the league handed down on Saturday.

DeMarvion Overshown Has Played Well Coming Off of Injury

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) talks with inside linebackers coach Scott Symons at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Overshown forcing a turnover for the second straight week, it didn't matter in the end for Dallas.

Still, it's hard not to feel pleased with what he's been able to do since coming back from the hamstring injury that forced him to miss five straight games.

In his return to the field in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Overshown came up with his second-career interception. Along with the forced fumble against the Cardinals, he had a season-high eight total tackles.

Overshown is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts due to a hamstring issue once again. Hopefully he can suit up to continue what has been some solid individual production for him the past two games.

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