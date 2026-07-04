1 Prediction for Every Dallas Cowboys Offensive Position Group for 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been critical when it comes to at least keeping the team competitive in recent years and that will be no different in 2026.

Dallas' offense has had a ton of pressure on it because the defense has routinely been awful. The Cowboys are going to need that to change this coming season if they want to get back to the playoffs.

As training camp approaches, we're putting in one prediction for every position group on the roster. First, we start with the offense.

Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Dak Prescott will break the even-year curse.

Since 2020, Prescott has had injury issues in even-numbered years while missing just one game in odd-numbered years.

Prescott missed 12 games in 2020, five games in 2022 and then nine games in 2024. No surprise, the Cowboys missed the playoffs in two of those years.

The fact that Prescott was dealing with fluid in his knee during minicamp isn't a great omen, but there doesn't seem to be any concern about that from the team or media.

We believe Prescott breaks free of this curse and goes on to play a full season in an even-numbered year for the first time since 2018.

Running back

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Jaydon Blue will total 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

While the Cowboys have a competition for RB2 between Blue, Phil Mafah and Malik Davis, it's very clear the Cowboys would prefer to have Blue win the job because of his explosive skill set and pass-catching ability.

Blue was irrelevant in 2025, with the fifth-round pick being inactive for all but five games. Maturity was a big issue for Blue, who failed to gain the trust of the coaching staff in his first season.

Fast forward to 2026, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer sees a huge difference in the young running back and believes he can become a "huge part" of the Cowboys' offense if he can keep moving in the right direction.

"He's going to be a huge part of what we want to do," Schotty said of Blue, "but he's got to continue doing his part, which he's doing right now."

Schottenheimer also noted just how much Blue can help the Cowboys in the passing game.

"There’s nothing that would make me and the offensive staff more ecstatic than for Jaydon (Blue) to take the step we hope he takes because of the 1-2 punch he and Javonte could potentially have and Jaydon’s ability to hurt you catching the football out of the backfield," Schottenheimer said.

After Javonte Williams broke down a bit at the end of last season following his taking on a monster workload, the Cowboys will be looking to take some of the load off Williams.

We anticipate them doing that by getting Blue more involved, both as a runner and pass-catcher, and especially as the latter. As a result, Blue will make his way to 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Wide receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Ryan Flournoy will break 700 yards.

As a young No. 3 wide receiver, Flournoy couldn't be in a better situation. He's in a potent offense with a good quarterback and two wide receivers who draw a ton of attention.

Flournoy took a step forward in his second season after posting 475 receiving yards, a new career-high for him, and we believe there's room for more in 2026.

While he'll have another strong season, we just don't see George Pickens breaking 1,400 yards again. Instead, we're shaving a few hundred off that total and passing them over to Flournoy, who is once again going to reach a new career-high with 700 yards.

Tight end

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Michael Trigg will show star potential.

An undrafted free-agent signing of the Cowboys, Trigg, who went off for 50 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns in his final year at Baylor, has all the physical tools to be an absolute menace on the football field.

Not only does Trigg have impressive speed, he also has an absurd frame at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. Adding to that, Trigg's arm and and hand measurements rank in the 91st percentile among tight ends since 2011, and his wingspan, which is over seven feet, is ranked in the 99th percentile.

All of that makes him a very friendly target for quarterbacks. After he makes the roster out of training camp, Trigg will garner enough of a role in the offense to show he has true star potential.

Offensive line

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: Cowboys will bench Tyler Guyton or Terence Steele

Guyton and Steele have struggled for multiple years now, yet both are firmly on track to start again in 2026. Guyton is technically in a competition with Nate Thomas, but Guyton has been the only one to get first-team reps, so it isn't much of a battle at all.

Since signing an extension in 2024, Steele has permitted 23 sacks, 147 pressures and 21 penalties in 51 games and has posted pass-blocking grades of 57.5 or worse, per Pro Football Focus.

Meanwhile, Guyton has given up eight sacks, 57 pressures and has committed 25 penalties in 25 career NFL games.

We're going to have to see it to believe that Guyton and Steele can bounce back in 2025.

Unfortunately, our belief is that one will play bad enough to get themselves benched for either Thomas or rookie Drew Shelton. We could also see Dallas moving Tyler Smith to left tackle and inserting T.J. Bass in at guard.