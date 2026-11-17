Brian Schottenheimer's job security has become a major talking point surrounding the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones continues to sound as though he's willing to give Schottenheimer more time, but Stephen Jones sounded slightly more frustrated with the direction of the franchise while appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Monday.

Of course, the final seven games will go a long way in determining the future of the head coach position in Dallas, but right now, it seems like the smart play would be moving on. If the Cowboys actually did that, a great replacement is available in Brian Flores. The current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator deserves another shot as a head coach and as Gilberto Manzano of SI says, he's the one who actually fix the defense in Dallas.

"It’s become clear that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer can’t fix this defense. Sure, it’s fair to say Schottenheimer got a raw deal when owner and GM Jerry Jones traded star edge rusher Micah Parsons two weeks before his first season last year. But Jones isn’t going anywhere to pay for his mistake, and he’s tried to upgrade this defense, trading for Quinnen Williams and Joey Porter Jr. It also didn’t work when the team fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hired Christian Parker to replace him," Manzano wrote.

"It’s time the Cowboys move on from Schottenheimer, especially if this team has no interest in rebuilding. The richest owner in sports needs to stop being cheap when it comes to paying top coaches and hire Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to be the new head coach. He might be the only person who can drastically improve the league’s worst defense. The Cowboys aren’t going anywhere with a one-sided team, something that has been noticeable for a few years now."

Brian Flores could finally fix the defense in Dallas

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flores is widely considered one of the most creative defensive minds. He excels at disguising coverage, which keeps quarterbacks guessing. He also knows how to generate pressure, even without an elite pass-rusher. Most importantly, he would bring a legitimate defensive identity to Dallas.

The Cowboys would need to find a talented offensive coordinator, but with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and an elite offensive line, it wouldn't be hard to convince a proven play-caller to join Flores.

Dallas needs to show some urgency to capitalize on the prime of Dak Prescott. While Jerry Jones has focused on offensive coaches, it might be a better idea to add a coach like Flores, who can fix the defense, and let Dak and a creative OC handle the rest.

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