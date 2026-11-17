In predictable fashion, the Dallas Cowboys were bullied on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers. The road team came into AT&T Stadium with plenty of confidence, which was aided by the fact that the crowd was full of 49ers fans.

San Francisco had 584 yards of offense during their 46-40 win as the defense continued to operate like a turnstile. There is a much larger problem beyond their defensive ineptitude, however, as this is clearly a roster full of individual players rather than a cohesive team.

The primary reason for this, according to Colin Cowherd, is a complete lack of respect for head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Cowherd said the penalties over the past two weeks from DeMarvion Overshown and George Pickens are examples of players doing whatever they want while knowing Schottenheimer won't drop the hammer.

Do Cowboys players respect Brian Schottenheimer?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They always say, you should fear a really good boss. Maybe not a lot, but know that he'll drop the hammer. She'll drop the hammer, if you screw up. I mean, DeMarvion Overshown, running on the field, lack of discipline a week ago. Yesterday, George Pickens, the taunting penalty. Tom Brady's like, the Niners don't do stuff like that because they respect Kyle Shanahan and they fear him. Like, Shanahan will move off you. He will not care about you if you get in the way of his process or his offense or his structure," Cowherd said.

"Cowboy players don't respect Brian Schottenheimer. They don't care." 😬@colincowherd on another embarrassing Cowboys loss pic.twitter.com/95b7Y3TsZR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 16, 2026

"Cowboy players don't respect Brian Schottenheimer. They don't care. I mean, you can see it from the penalties. You can see it from the taunting, running on the field. And, I mean, I'm just watching. They're on pace for their third straight losing season, and it's got very much a Dave Campo feel to it, where they don't do anything particularly well. Last in total defense, last in rush defense, last in third-down defense, next to last in scoring defense."

Could things change if the Cowboys bottom out?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hearing Cowherd compare the Schottenheimer era to the Dave Campo tenure is sure to bring up some bad memories for Dallas fans. That said, it could be a good thing if the Cowboys do hit rock bottom.

As Cowherd pointed out, Jerry Jones is wildly stubborn, especially when it comes to coaches. Ever since Jimmy Johnson got more credit than Jones for their success in the 1990s, Jones has refused to hire a big-name coach. The only exception came when Campo went 5-11 for three consecutive seasons from 2000-2002.

That led to the shocking decision from Jones to hire Bill Parcells. While that hire didn't lead to a Super Bowl run, it helped Dallas rebuild their roster and they were competitive for several seasons, even after Parcells retired.

Perhaps seeing the team hit rock bottom under Schottenheimer will be enough for Jones to actually look for a coach who can make a difference. Then again with Jones, it's also just as likely he keeps selling the fan base on the idea that Schotty is trending in the right direction while ignoring the results on the field.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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