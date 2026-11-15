Sunday will be a huge day for the Dallas Cowboys. At 4-5, they're still alive in the NFC East, but they have to start winning some games against tough opponents.

They have the opportunity to do so as they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Of course, the odds are not in the Cowboys' favor, with just about everyone predicting a win for the 49ers.

It's hard to argue against that since San Francisco is 7-1 and is currently the top seed in the NFC. That said, the Cowboys received some positive news ahead of the showdown. According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport, there's a good chance that Dallas will have both of its starting cornerbacks on the field this week as Joey Porter Jr. and DaRon Bland are trending toward playing.

#Cowboys CBs Daron Bland (ankle) and CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle/foot) both are questionable and both are trending towards playing, sources say. Porter has had two good practices in two days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2026

Both players have been dealing with ankle injuries, with Porter also having a foot injury. Porter, who was added early in the season in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been battling this issue for several weeks.

Porter has played in four games, but was forced to sit out in Week 9 as the Cowboys took on the Indianapolis Colts. Bland has played in all nine games this season, but was questionable for their Week 10 game against the 49ers. As insurance with both cornerbacks hurting, the Cowboys elevated veteran Derion Kendrick from the practice squad and will have him available on Sunday as well.

Cowboys injury updates for Week 10

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Bland and Porter on the field would be huge for Dallas, but there are still other injury concerns on the defensive side of the ball.

Outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku is going to miss the game with an ankle injury. Offensively, they will be without one starter as well, with Jake Ferguson being forced out with a knee and ankle issue.

The Cowboys do expect George Pickens to be in action, however, which is some encouraging news for the offense. Pickens sat out during the win over the Colts, leaving the offense short-handed. While he had been dealing with a shoulder injury for weeks, it was actually a hamstring that kept Pickens from playing last week.

He stated that he will be on the field for the Cowboys this week, which will give their offense a much-needed boost against a talented San Francisco squad.

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