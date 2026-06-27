Cowboys Named Landing Spot for Ex-Pro Bowl Left Tackle Amid Uninspiring Competition

The Dallas Cowboys are supposed to be having a competition at the left tackle position between Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas.

Guyton has been a massive disappointment over his two years in the NFL. When he has been healthy, Guyton hasn't been effective and it's only right that the Cowboys challenge him in 2026.

However, it doesn't look like there has been much of a battle. The Athletic's Jon Machota reports Guyton is the "clear favorite" over Thomas and has been getting all of the first-team reps at the position.

In order to truly ensure they have the right guy for the job, Dallas should seriously consider bringing in better competition, and there is a very good option on the free-agent market for that cause.

Cowboys named landing spot for Taylor Decker

Former Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie named different landing spots for former Detroit Lions and current free-agent left tackle Taylor Decker and the Cowboys were among them.

Woodie is even more bullish on Decker than we are and thinks the veteran would be an instant upgrade over Guyton instead of simply being added competition.

"Signing Decker wouldn't solve any of the Cowboys' long-term questions at left tackle, but he would be an upgrade over Guyton right away," Woodie writes.

Why the Lions cut Taylor Decker

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes head coach Dan Campbell. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Decker was a very reliable left tackle for the Lions during his 10 seasons there. He was never elite, but he was a Pro Bowler and better than most left tackles in the sport.

But Decker had a down year in 2025, and that led to the Lions wanting him to take a pay cut, something Decker did not take kindly to.

After the two sides failed to come to an agreement, Decker asked for his release and the Lions granted it to him.

Is Taylor Decker better than Tyler Guyton?

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The numbers back up Woodie saying Decker would be an upgrade over Guyton.

Yes, Decker had a down year in 2025 and while many would point to his age (32) and a possible decline, it's only fair we point out he was battling a shoulder injury throughout the season, so that could've been at least part of the problem for the veteran.

That said, Decker's numbers were still better than Guyton's. The former Pro Bowler posted Pro Football Focus grades of 69.5 in pass-blocking, 62.1 in run-blocking and 67.9 overall in 14 contests. He also allowed two sacks and 33 pressures.

Meanwhile, Guyton had a 50 pass-blocking grade, a 64.9 in run-blocking and a 57.5 overall and surrendered two sacks and 31 pressures in 10 games.

Even if you want to subscribe to the notion that Decker is on the decline, a diminished Decker might still be better than Guyton.

Should the Cowboys sign Decker?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas absolutely should have interest in Decker, assuming they can actually afford him.

Lest we forget, the Cowboys have concerns at both tackle spots because Terence Steele has been a shell of himself since signing a lucrative extension. Dallas is going to have major issues if both Steele and Guyton are ineffective.

Adding Decker gives the Cowboys another option for both tackle spots and only improves the team's chances of not getting stuck with an ineffective player at one of the bookends.

This season is just too important for Dallas to leave anything to chance, so signing Decker should be a priority for the Cowboys ahead of training camp.