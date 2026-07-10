Cowboys Linked to Anthony Richardson But Trade For Colts QB Makes No Sense for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have their 2026 starter locked in with Dak Prescott, but the QB2 situation still needs to be figured out.

Dallas still has Joe Milton, but it's clear the team isn't totally confident in him after the signing of Sam Howell earlier this offseason.

The two signal-callers are in a competition for QB2 and have split reps during the spring, so it isn't clear who is in the lead going into training camp, but that will get sorted out starting in late July.

As Milton and Howell navigate that competition, one analyst thinks the Cowboys could consider adding a former first-round pick to it.

Cowboys named landing spot for Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anthony Richardson's days in Indianapolis have been numbered ever since Daniel Jones cemented himself as the team's starter last year.

Now, the expectation is Richardson is going to be on the move at some point this year, and if that happens, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon believes the Cowboys could be a landing spot for him.

"Potential landing spots include the Cardinals — especially if Jacoby Brissett's contract dispute boils over — the Jets, once they realize Geno Smith is not the guy, or the Steelers, Cowboys, or Panthers as a premium stash-away option for 2027," he said.

Anthony Richardson's status with Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taken with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Florida product's career has been a disaster to this point. Richardson has proven ineffective when on the field, and he has had issues staying healthy.

Richardson lost out to Jones in 2025, but he would have gotten a chance to play after Jones' Achilles tear if not for a freak eye injury that shelved him for the remainder of the campaign.

That led to the Colts handing the ball to Riley Leonard, who is now expected to back up Jones in 2026.

Earlier this offseason, Richardson was granted permission to seek a trade, but nothing has materialized yet. That's likely because the market is quiet because of how tanked Richardson's stock is, and with the rest of the league thinking Indy might end up releasing him.

Should the Cowboys trade for Richardson?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one trade the Cowboys should steer clear of.

Richardson is a project, even after four years in the NFL, and the Cowboys need a more sure thing at QB2 with Dallas in win-now mode. Richardson does not qualify as anything remotely resembling a sure thing.

It would make no sense for Dallas to give up any draft pick for the failed former starter, even if it's a late-Day 3 selection.

Now, if Richardson gets cut and the Cowboys have a chance to add him to the practice squad as a potential long-term answer, that would be a worthwhile move, as it would allow Dallas to develop him without taking up an extra roster spot.