Dallas Cowboys Connected to Shedeur Sanders Amid Cleveland Browns Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys already have a competition going on for their backup quarterback spot behind Dak Prescott, but one analyst thinks they should add Shedeur Sanders to the room.

Pro Football & Sports Network's Cooper Kleinberg recently named possible landing spots for Sanders amid recent trade rumors and mentioned the Cowboys as one of them.

"(Jerry) Jones could acquire Sanders for relatively cheap and give him the opportunity to develop behind Dak Prescott as the team’s long-term backup," Kleinberg wrote.

The Cowboys have had a very tame offseason without much drama. Acquiring Sanders would certainly spice things up.

What's the trade rumor?

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo reported last month that the Browns have talked to teams about Sanders' availability. Rizzo added that he doesn't believe Cleveland will enter training camp with all four of the quarterbacks they currently have rostered.

“There are talks, ongoing calls about the availability of Shedeur Sanders,” Rizzo said, “I’m going to say right now, for the record, I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28.”

“Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made,” Rizzo added.

Sanders has been locked in a competition with Deshaun Watson, and reports suggest Watson will win it, although ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "Shedeur has closed that gap."

It would make sense for the Browns to hold on to Shedeur no matter how things shake out with the competition, as the team doesn't have a long-term solution at the position.

However, we could also see the logic in trading Sanders to avoid having a scenario in which all of the attention is on the backup and the calls to have him inserted into the lineup will be nonstop.

Should the Cowboys trade for Shedeur?

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On paper, it makes sense. Dak Prescott is getting up there in age and the Cowboys don't have any semblance of a long-term solution behind him.

Dallas clearly doesn't think Joe Milton can be that guy or else it would not have signed Sam Howell, and it's safe to say that the book is already written on Howell, too.

The problem with adding Shedeur, who did show some promise in his first season, is that he can be an immense distraction. That's not entirely Sanders' fault, but it's just a fact.

Now imagine having that going on for multiple years as Sanders waits his turn to take over as the starter, and it's more likely than not his turn will never come because Prescott could have a handful of years left in his career.

All of that and we didn't even mention the relentless calls for him to replace Prescott anytime the veteran signal-caller struggles.

We would never rule it out because of Jerry Jones' relationship with Deion Sanders, but we just don't see the Cowboys making this move.

Even if he's better than Milton and Howell, it isn't likely to be by a big enough margin to make it worth dealing with everything else that comes along with the Browns quarterback.