Dallas Cowboys Defense Still Has Doubters In Pre-NFL Training Camp Power Rankings

The Dallas Cowboys took some positive steps toward improving the team's putrid defense in 2025, beginning with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas also addressed several areas of need during NFL free agency and continued focusing on defensive talent in the 2026 draft.

But despite the improvements on paper, there are questions about how all of the changes will come together when the team finally takes the field for what it hopes will be a bounce-back campaign.

In a recent set of power rankings ahead of training camp, those concerns were highlighted with the Cowboys' chances of returning to the postseason hinging on the revamped unit.

Can Dallas Defense Take A Step Forward?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker speaks with safety PJ Locke during practice at the Ford Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently chimed in on a list of pre-training camp power rankings this week, with the Cowboys landing in the bottom half of the league at No. 18.

While there are a few questions about the team's talent on offense, uncertainty about the new-look defense holds Dallas back.

"We can mark down the Dallas Cowboys as a top-10 scoring team with quarterback Dak Prescott under center, throwing to CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson. Don't forget Javonte Williams, who racked up 1,338 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in his best season last year," Moton wrote.

"The Cowboys made significant defensive changes this offseason. They hired first-time play-caller Christian Parker, who was the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach over the last two years. Dallas added several veterans, including edge-rusher Rashan Gary, linebacker Dee Winters, and safety Jalen Thompson. The club also selected safety Caleb Downs in the first round of the draft."

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs takes a break during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a fair assessment of the Cowboys' potential for the upcoming season, and we will hopefully get a better understanding the direction Dallas' defense is going sooner rather than later.

The Cowboys will land in Oxnard, California on Monday, July 27. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, EVP Stephen Jones, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer will be addressing the media the following day, before practices kick off on Wednesday, July 29.

Let's hope that all things are trending in the right direction before the team kicks off the preseason and, ultimately, the regular season against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys Preseason Schedule

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Week 1 - Saturday, August 15, 8:00 p.m. ET: at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Week 2 - Saturday, August 22, 9:00 p.m. ET: at Arizona Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

Week 3, Friday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. ET: New Orleans Saints | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

* home game in bold

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