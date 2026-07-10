Cowboys Suggested as Landing Spot for Former Elite CB to Add More Competition at Camp

The Dallas Cowboys' cornerbacks room will be one of the more interesting position groups to watch this offseason.

Dallas sported the worst pass defense in the NFL last season, and while some of that was on an inadequate pass-rush, there was also plenty of blame to be placed on the cornerbacks.

DaRon Bland couldn't stay healthy for a full season yet again, and he did not look like the 2023 Pro Bowl version of himself by any means when he was between the white lines, as evidenced by Bland giving up a passer rating of 103.3 and five touchdowns.

Shavon Revel was another issue. After returning from a torn ACL, the rookie struggled. He surrendered a completion rate of 73.7% and a passer rating of 126.1 when targeted.

Now, the Cowboys are hoping both will rebound in 2026, which is crucial for Dallas improving its defense. If one of both fail to, the Cowboys do have some options to replace them in guys like Caelen Carson, Cobie Durant and rookie Devin Moore.

But could they add yet enother option in free agency before or during training camp? One analyst thinks they should.

Cowboys named landing spot for Marshon Lattimore

Former Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football & Sports Network's Priyanshu Choudhary listed the best landing spots for free-agent cornerback Marshon Lattimore and mentioned the Cowboys as one of them.

"While Lattimore isn’t a perennial Pro Bowl candidate anymore, he can still be a factor in big games, as he proved in Washington. His experience and proven resume could be enough to entice Dallas to take a chance on him," Choudhary wrote.

Lattimore played in nine games for the Washington Commanders last season and surrendered a completion rate of 59.5%, a passer rating of 93.0 and two touchdowns when targeted. While not bad, the completion rate and passer rating were among the worst of Lattimore's career.

Washington decided to release him earlier this offseason, a move that was expected given Lattimore's contract.

Should the Cowboys sign Lattimore?

Former Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If there are no strings attached and the Cowboys can sign him to a contract with no guaranteed money, it wouldn't hurt to bring Lattimore to training camp to add more competition.

If Lattimore pans out, the Cowboys could be getting an impact player for extremely cheap to help their secondary. If not, the veteran could be cut without any pain.

The problem with Lattimore is he simply can't stay healthy, as the four-time Pro Bowler hasn't played in more than 10 games in a season since 2021 and is coming back from a torn ACL.

Adding to that, Lattimore has already shown significant signs of decline, and it may only get worse with the veteran coming back from a serious knee injury at the age of 30.

At this point, Lattimore might not be any better than what the Cowboys have, so Dallas signing him remains unlikely, barring significant injury to the group the team already has.