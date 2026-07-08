Cowboys' DaRon Bland Surprisingly Gets Recognition in NFL Cornerback Rankings

When you think of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland doesn't come to mind.

There was a time in which Bland was in the conversation after a very strong start to his career that featured one Pro Bowl nod, which led to his garnering a massive contract extension.

However, Bland's career has taken a big downturn the last two seasons and he has failed to live up to that contract.

Despite that, Bland actually received votes to be ranked on ESPN's list of the top-10 cornerbacks going into 2026 that is based on the opinions of executives, coaches and scouts, something that is surprising after the past two seasons.

Bland did not land in the top 10, nor did he earn an honorable mention. Instead, Bland landed in the "also receiving votes" category.

The players who landed in the top 10, from No. 1 to No. 10, were Patrick Surtain II, Derek Stingley Jr., Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon, Trent McDuffie, Quinyon Mitchell, Denzel Ward, Jaycee Horn, Sauce Gardner and Cooper DeJean.

The honorable mentions list included Kamari Lassiter, Joey Porter Jr., A.J. Terrell Jr. and Jaylon Johnson.

Bland, DJ Turner, Marlon Humphrey, Alontae Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Travis Hunter, Tyson Campbell, Byron Murphy Jr., Deommodre Lenoir and Riq Woolen rounded out the "also receiving votes" category.

DaRon Bland's multi-year downfall

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bland was voted to a Pro Bowl in his second season in the NFL, but it has been all downhill since then.

Bland has played in just 19 games the past two seasons due to injury and saw his 2025 campaign end early due to yet another foot issue that required surgery and has kept him out of spring practices during this offseason.

When he has been on the field, Bland hasn't been very effective. In the past two seasons, the veteran has posted completion rates of 60.8% and 62.3% when targeted while surrendering passer ratings of 105.7 and 103.3 and nine total touchdowns.

Bland's most embarrasing moment of last season came against the Arizona Cardinals, when Marvin Harrison Jr. shook him out of his cleats for a touchdown.

Even CeeDee Lamb thought that route was filthy



AZvsDAL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/lKxT4ETJ1o — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2025

DaRon Bland's outlook

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bland will be one of the Cowboys' starters on the boundary this season, but one has to wonder just how long his leash will be.

The Cowboys also have Shavon Revel and free-agent signing Cobie Durant, so the team has options if Bland struggles. They could also be called into action if Bland succumbs to injury yet again, something nobody can rule out at this point.

If Bland fails to recover this coming season, the Cowboys do have an out in his contract with a post-June 1 release next year that would save Dallas $13 million while incurring just $4.3 million in dead money, according to Over The Cap.

Knowing that, there is a world where this could be Bland's final season in Dallas.