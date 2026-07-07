Cowboys Listed Among Top Landing Spots for Ex-Pro Bowler Thanks to Uncertainty at RB

The Dallas Cowboys don't have a lot of question marks on offense going into the 2026 season, but one of the few comes at running back.

We know Dallas has a locked-in starter with Javonte Williams, but we can't say for sure who will be the top option to spell him. What we do know is Dallas needs to have a reliable option because the team might be looking to take a bit off Williams' plate after he ended up getting hurt late last season.

Right now, Dallas has a competition between Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, but Davis is the elder statesman of the room yet only has 90 carries and eight catches over four years, and both Mafah and Blue are unproven.

As a result of the uncertainty in the group, one analyst believes the Cowboys could benefit from signing a two-time Pro Bowl running back in free agency.

Cowboys listed among best landing spots for Joe Mixon

Former Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In an article naming the best landing spots for Joe Mixon, Fantasy Sports On SI's Daniel Outerbridge listed the Cowboys as one of them.

While Outerbridge does so through the lens of fantasy football, he points out the real-world benefit Dallas could get by signing Mixon in free agency, which is adding a proven veteran in a room full of question marks.

"With Javonte Williams as the unquestioned starter in Big D, there is questionable talent behind him on the depth chart," Outerbridge said "Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue will compete for the backup job, but both players have limited experience. They combined for 128 attempts, 540 rushing yards and 4 TDs."

"Signing Mixon would stabilize the position and give the Cowboys a veteran presence with RB1 upside," Outerbridge added. "They need veteran stability and someone to mentor the younger RBs, and Mixon could be the man for the job."

Joe Mixon's lost 2025 season

Former Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mixon hasn't played a snap in the NFL since 2024 after missing all of last season due to injury.

The circumstances surrounding Mixon's injury remain a mystery. He was placed on the non-football injury list last offseason with an unspecified foot issue and was never removed from it. An entire season went by and no new information surfaced.

The Houston Texans went on to cut Mixon this offseason after he requested his release. As of this writing it isn't clear what Mixon's deal is health-wise, but based on his request, it would appear he plans on playing in 2026.

What Joe Mixon could bring to the table

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Assuming he isn't completely diminshed as he prepares to turn 30 following a season in which he didn't play at all, Mixon is a back who can impact the game as both a runner and pass-catcher.

Mixon is a powerful yet agile runner, and he displays good hands and route-running ability as a receiver.

Mixon is also well-accustomed to taking on big workloads, so he can reliably fill in for Williams if he gets hurt or close out games when Dallas has a lead in order to help keep Williams fresh.

Is Joe Mixon a realistic option for Dallas?

Former Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After seeing Dallas sign both Williams and Miles Sanders in 2025, we definitely would not put it past the Cowboys to bring Mixon in, and that's especially true with the current state of the running backs room.

That said, the Cowboys appear to be very keen on getting Blue more involved in 2026 and that won't be possible if Mixon is around and contributing.

"He's going to be a huge part of what we want to do," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Blue, "but he's got to continue doing his part, which he's doing right now."

"There’s nothing that would make me and the offensive staff more ecstatic than for Jaydon (Blue) to take the step we hope he takes because of the 1-2 punch he and Javonte could potentially have and Jaydon’s ability to hurt you catching the football out of the backfield," Schottenheimer added.

We really believe the Cowboys are dedicated to the competition they have going right now and will stick with it into training camp. That said, if the team has any concerns about the trio that is battling for the RB2 job, Mixon could be an option if he's still available and healthy enough to play.