Cowboys Trade Target Maxx Crosby Reportedly Off the Trade Market

The Dallas Cowboys have been circulating in several rumors with the 2026 NFL trade deadline approaching, but no name has been connected to them more than Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter threw cold water on that idea, saying Crosby is happy in Las Vegas and is not seeking a trade. He also said that while teams might be calling about the star pass-rusher, the Raiders have no plans to move him at the deadline.

"Maxx absolutely does not want to leave Las Vegas under any circumstances," Schefter says one source told ESPN. "His hope, though not in his full control, is that he remains a Raider for life."

Cowboys attempted to land Maxx Crosby this offseason

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby lines up before the snap during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The relationship between Crosby and the Raiders was fractured near the end of the 2025 season when Crosby wasn't happy that they shut him down with a knee injury. Crosby did have surgery, but the relationship remained testy and ultimately led to a trade.

Dallas tried to bring him in, making a competetive offer, but in the end, the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens agreed on deal. Baltimore was set to send Las Vegas two first-round picks in exchange for Crosby, but that deal never went through. The Ravens ultimately backed out after giving Crosby a physical.

Once that trade was negated, Crosby's stance seemed to change. He was focused on getting healthy and both he and the Raiders seemed willing to make their pairing work. Through the first seven games of the season, Crosby has looked healthy and has 18 tackles with two sacks.

Las Vegas was off to a hot 3-0 start, but their recent four-game losing streak has them sitting at 3-4 and reignited the trade rumors. Apparently, however, those dreams for teams such as the Cowboys are now dead.

Will Cowboys make a move at the deadline?

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Crosby off the table, the biggest name left to watch for Dallas would be Josh Sweat, who will actually play against them on Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals.

Sweat has experience working with Christian Parker during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles, even winning a Super Bowl following the 2024 season.

The question is whether it would be wise to use a premium pick on Sweat. While he's a talented player, he's not the same caliber as Crosby and wouldn't exactly mask the coaching deficiencies that have plagued the Dallas defense this season.

At this point, the smart move would be to continue trying to fix things on a coaching level, since that's where the real issues lie.

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