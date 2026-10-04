Cowboys Week 4 Inactives vs. Texans Include Multiple Defensive Starters

The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the Houston Texans on the road in Week 4. Both teams are desperate for a win with the Cowboys coming into this one with a record of 1-2. They're also coming off a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens during a historic game in Rio.

Houston is now 0-3 after dropping a close one to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. They were one of the teams to watch in the AFC entering the year, but are now entering "must-win" territory.

They're also going to be without one of their top defensive players. Ahead of the game, Houston ruled out linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and they could be leaning on former Cowboy Kenneth Murray, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Dallas elevated a couple of defenders as well, bringing up Reddy Steward to help fill in for Cobie Durant, who will miss the second consecutive game. They will also bring Juanyeh Thomas into the game, a player who returned to the team after they lost Jalen Thompson during their Week 3 defeat.

With the two teams set to announce which players will suit up on Sunday, let's first look at the injury report. For Dallas, it doesn't seem too bad, but that's because many of their injured players are on the IR.

Dallas Cowboys Week 4 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

DeMarvion Overshown,LB (Hamstring)

Cobie Durant, CB (Hamstring)

Houston Texans Week 4 Injury Report

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair reacts at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB (Groin)

M.J Stewart, S (knee)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jadeveon Clowney, DE (Knee)

Logan Hall, DE (Knee)

Jake Hansen, LB (Calf)

Ed Ingram, G (Groin)

Dallas Cowboys Week 4 Inactives

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emari Demercado, RB

Ajani Cornelius, OT

Camden Brown, WR

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

James Houston, EDGE

Cobie Durant, CB

Caelen Carson, CB

Houston Texans Week 4 Inactives

Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart waits for a snap during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB

Chris Braswell, DE

Febechi Nwaiwu, G

Nate Thomas, OT

Marlin Klein, TE

Joey Porter Jr. set to make his Dallas debut

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. watches the action during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These inactives mean the Cowboys will see cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in action this Sunday. That's huge considering he was traded to the team earlier this week and has yet to play in the 2026 season.

There's an expectation that he could be on a snap count, but there's no denying that Porter brings some much-needed talent to what has arguably been the biggest weakness on the Cowboys' roster. If Porter can make a few plays, especially on third downs, it would go a long way toward helping Dallas pick up win No. 2.

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