Will Joey Porter Jr. Be On Snap Count In Dallas Cowboys Debut vs. Houston Texans?

Just days after he was acquired via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is expected to make his debut with the team in the Week 4 game against the Houston Texans.

While that was expected after Porter said he wanted to play during the week, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he wanted Porter to play, multiple reports from Saturday have confirmed he will indeed suit up.

"Sources: CB Joey Porter Jr. will make his season debut Sunday for the Cowboys vs the Texans," NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported.

Now, the question is, will Porter be on a limited snap count against the Texans? Here's what we know about that.

Will Joey Porter Jr. be on snap count?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter is expected to be on a snap count for the Cowboys on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler adds that the snap count estimation for Porter is about 30 snaps.

"Joey Porter Jr. is set to play for the Dallas Cowboys days after being traded from Pittsburgh, but the team is expected to limit his snaps vs Houston," Fowler reported. "One source estimated about 30 snaps or so, depending on the flow of the game."

This is not surprising at all, and for a few reasons.

Not only is Porter just days into his Cowboys tenure, which didn't leave much time to learn the defense, he is also making his 2026 debut entirely after he didn't play over the first three weeks.

Porter was listed with a back injury as the cause of his absences, but at this point it's safe to say it was really because of his contract standoff with the Steelers.

That supposed back injury had him in and out of practice over the first three weeks of the season.

Porter was, however, a full participant in the two practices he took part in with the Cowboys this week and wasn't on the injury report at all. Amazing what a trade can do for a back injury.

A much-needed jolt

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys desperately need to see better play from their defense this week, and more specifically, their cornerbacks room — and that's especially true with the pass-rush struggling to get home.

Dallas enters the Week 4 contest against the Texans with the No. 13 pass defense in the NFL, which isn't bad but is a bit misleading.

Teams have been able to run all over the Cowboys' defense, so their opponents haven't really needed to throw the ball a ton.

The Texans have been pretty good at throwing the football in 2026, with Houston sporting the No. 10 passing attack. They have done that despite No. 1 wide receiver Nico Collins missing two games. Collins is going to be back this week, though.

Making Dallas' situation more dire in the cornerbacks room, Cobie Durant is injured and out for a second straight game. He was the Cowboys' best cornerback before getting hurt.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) walks off the field with an apparent injury against the Washington Commanders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaRon Bland has been inconsistent, per usual, and Shavon Revel has been OK, at best.

Porter immediately becomes the Cowboys' best cornerback given his history of borderline elite play at the cornerback position.

He may not be considered elite by many, but Porter's coverage numbers from last season say otherwise. The former second-round pick gave up a completion rate of 48.5%, along with a passer rating of 57.2 when targeted.

The Cowboys could sure use that kind of top-notch coverage the rest of the way.

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