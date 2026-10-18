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Cowboys Week 6 Inactives Reveals Joey Porter Jr.'s Status vs. Packers

Joey Porter Jr. was a game-time decision for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, but he will play against the Green Bay Packers.
Randy Gurzi|
New Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
New Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsGreen Bay Packers

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are set to square off in prime time on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay is looking for its third win in a row and is coming off an emotional victory over its top rival, the Chicago Bears.

Dallas enters this one with a record of 2-3 and just lost in embarrassing fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. The one positive from that loss is that it happened on Thursday Night Football, meaning they had some extra time to rest and prepare for this matchup.

One thing that hopefully helped them in gearing up for this game was the hiring of senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who will give defensive coordinator Christian Parker someone to lean on. Of course, just as important is seeing which players will be on the field, and for the Cowboys, some key names such as Joey Porter Jr. were questionable leading up to the game. Thankfully, Porter is going to be on the field and is not listed among the team's inactives.

Porter was a true game-time decision, and to protect themselves, the Cowboys brought up two defensive backs from the practice squad. Safety Juanyeh Thomas and cornerback Derion Kendrick were both elevated for injury protection. Speaking of injuries, let's get a reminder of the final injury report before diving into the list of inactive players.

Dallas Cowboys Week 6 injury report

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:
Cobie Durant, CB, Hamstring
Drew Shelton, OT, Hamstring

QUESTIONABLE:
DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Hamstring
L.T. Overton, DT, Foot
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Ankle
Ameer Speed, CB, Knee

Green Bay Packers Week 6 injury report

OUT:
Jonathan Ford, DT, Calf
Javon Hargrave, DT, Achilles
Skyy Moore, WR, Ankle
Benjamin St.-Juste, CB, Hamstring

DOUBTFUL:
Jordan Riley, DT, Achilles

QUESTIONABLE:
Aaron Banks, G, Knee/Toe
Anthony Campbell, DT, Ankle
Brandon Cisse, CB, Hip
Jacob Monk, IOL, Quad
Savion Williams, WR, Ankle

Dallas Cowboys Week 6 inactives

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Porter is going to play, the Cowboys will have to wait at least one more week to see linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in action. He's out once again and headlines their inactive player list this weekend.

  • Cobie Durant, CB
  • DeMarvion Overshown, LB
  • James Houston, OLB
  • Alijah Clark, S
  • Drew Shelton, OT
  • Camden Brown, WR
  • Emari Demercado, RB

Green Bay Packers Week 6 inactives

  • Benjamin St.-Juste, CB
  • Aaron Banks, G
  • Jager Burton, G/C
  • Donovan Jennings, OT/G

Cowboys vs. Packers Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks to set the play during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks to set the play during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Venue: Lambeau Field
TV Info: NBC & Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Betting Odds: Cowboys +1.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Cowboys +100, Packers -120

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

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