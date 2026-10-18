Cowboys Week 6 Inactives Reveals Joey Porter Jr.'s Status vs. Packers
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are set to square off in prime time on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay is looking for its third win in a row and is coming off an emotional victory over its top rival, the Chicago Bears.
Dallas enters this one with a record of 2-3 and just lost in embarrassing fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. The one positive from that loss is that it happened on Thursday Night Football, meaning they had some extra time to rest and prepare for this matchup.
One thing that hopefully helped them in gearing up for this game was the hiring of senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who will give defensive coordinator Christian Parker someone to lean on. Of course, just as important is seeing which players will be on the field, and for the Cowboys, some key names such as Joey Porter Jr. were questionable leading up to the game. Thankfully, Porter is going to be on the field and is not listed among the team's inactives.
Porter was a true game-time decision, and to protect themselves, the Cowboys brought up two defensive backs from the practice squad. Safety Juanyeh Thomas and cornerback Derion Kendrick were both elevated for injury protection. Speaking of injuries, let's get a reminder of the final injury report before diving into the list of inactive players.
Dallas Cowboys Week 6 injury report
OUT:
Cobie Durant, CB, Hamstring
Drew Shelton, OT, Hamstring
QUESTIONABLE:
DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Hamstring
L.T. Overton, DT, Foot
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Ankle
Ameer Speed, CB, Knee
Green Bay Packers Week 6 injury report
OUT:
Jonathan Ford, DT, Calf
Javon Hargrave, DT, Achilles
Skyy Moore, WR, Ankle
Benjamin St.-Juste, CB, Hamstring
DOUBTFUL:
Jordan Riley, DT, Achilles
QUESTIONABLE:
Aaron Banks, G, Knee/Toe
Anthony Campbell, DT, Ankle
Brandon Cisse, CB, Hip
Jacob Monk, IOL, Quad
Savion Williams, WR, Ankle
Dallas Cowboys Week 6 inactives
While Porter is going to play, the Cowboys will have to wait at least one more week to see linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in action. He's out once again and headlines their inactive player list this weekend.
- Cobie Durant, CB
- DeMarvion Overshown, LB
- James Houston, OLB
- Alijah Clark, S
- Drew Shelton, OT
- Camden Brown, WR
- Emari Demercado, RB
Green Bay Packers Week 6 inactives
- Benjamin St.-Juste, CB
- Aaron Banks, G
- Jager Burton, G/C
- Donovan Jennings, OT/G
Cowboys vs. Packers Odds & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Venue: Lambeau Field
TV Info: NBC & Peacock
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
Betting Odds: Cowboys +1.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Cowboys +100, Packers -120
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.