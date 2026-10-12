Michael Irvin Supports 'Embarrassing' Heckler, Rips Dak Prescott & Cowboys For Bucs Loss

Michael Irvin is not happy with the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, and nobody will blame him one bit.

The Cowboys have no grace from Irvin or their fans after the dreadful loss to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that was on the road and starting an undrafted rookie quarterback in primetime.

As if that wasn't bad enough, after the game someone in the tunnel was overheard saying "embarrassing" in regard to the loss while Prescott was walking through to the locker room, and the Cowboys quarterback shot back at him in the viral video.

"You say it once I look off, huh?" Prescott said.

Truth be told, whoever that was (it was reportedly a car service driver) echoed exactly how the Cowboys' fans feel right now. Heck, even though he didn't like hearing it, even Prescott admitted the guy wasn't wrong.

Michael Irvin rips Cowboys, Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Irvin went in on the Cowboys for their ugly loss while also backing the guy who made the "embarrassing" comment.

He also said Prescott should have worried more about fighting the Bucs than he did responding to the commenter.

"Go put some fire on them dudes that was in that damn uniform!" Irvin said on his podcast. "That's what I'm talking about, man."

"When that guy yelled 'embarrassing,' he was talking about you got everybody hoping and waiting that this is going to be different and it came out the same damn way it has always been over the last 30 years," Irvin added. "I had no issues with that man yelling 'embarrassing' because it was embarrassing."

"And I always say, you can have fight in you, make sure you know who and when to fight," Irvin said. "And fighting (the embarrassing guy) was not the damn fight. Fighting them boys on the football field was the fight. And you ran from that fight."

Irvin went on to say that "I was depressed, I was mad, I was hurt, I was in a grave, buried" after the loss, but seeing the Philadelphia Eagles botch their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars cheered him up.

No lies detected

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's nothing to really argue with when it comes to what Irvin is saying. The Cowboys just did not show up on Thursday night and Prescott even acknowledging whoever said "embarrassing" just looked petty and he should have just ignored it.

Irvin is all Cowboys fans right now, including his hilarious note about the Eagles' debacle on Sunday.

Cowboys fans were expecting much better than they've gotten this season, and that's especially true on defense, where the Cowboys made a ton of changes.

And, unfortunately for Irvin and Cowboys fans everywhere, this has been the norm for three decades now.

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