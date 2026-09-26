Dak Prescott Caricature At Rio's Maracana Stadium Brutally Roasted By Cowboys Fans

This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will play one another inside the historic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. There's plenty of intrigue with this being the first time the league will have a regular-season game in Rio.

There are also a lot of concerns about the field, which was said to be in rough condition leading up to the weekend. The NFL had their field experts do their best, but as players walked on the field Saturday, they noticed the ground was incredibly soft, something that could come into play.

Another thing they surely noticed was the giant tifo promoting the game. On either side was a caricature of each team's quarterback, and neither was flattering. While Baltimore's Lamar Jackson would have some questions about his, Dak Prescott might be outright offended.

Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson caricatures inside Maracanã Stadium in Rio pic.twitter.com/uZ59Z1uvy0 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 26, 2026

Social media was in agreement that Dak was insulted in this one, with Tom Downey saying both were done dirty, but noted the giant forehead on Prescott.

"They did both these QBs dirty," Downey wrote. "But especially big forehead Dak."

Other simply asked what they did to their quarterback, with one fan using some NSFW language. Another X post simply said that wasn't Dak.

One of the more humorous posts noticed the bags under Prescott's eyes and wondered if perhaps there's some jet lag from the long flight.

There were some that felt Prescott looked like someone else, with Carlos Boozer as one, while one fan said it was Aaron Davis from Into The Spider-Verse.

they made dak look like Carlos Boozer pic.twitter.com/Irs6eSF4Zj — 23 (@terrorshyt) September 26, 2026

While we have to remember that caricatures are meant to be comical, it's easy to see wht fans felt Prescott got the worse treatment. Here's a look at several of the best responses from Dallas fans.

This is almost a criminal offense — DeeCee (@DeeCollins54) September 26, 2026

Why does it look like Dak has a titanium plate in his forehead — DeeMan (@DeeManThe1st) September 26, 2026

What in the name of Minecraft??! — “case of the mondays” guy (@j_aaronolivares) September 26, 2026

🤦🏻‍♂️ yo why my qb got a damn rock for a head — MikeNice 🧊 (@MikeNice47) September 26, 2026

Me watching a player slip on the Maracanã "patch-grass" for the 6th time in the first half. pic.twitter.com/ZyIOyo4Oy0 — Dyllan Rivers 🏈 (@Lord_Dylly) September 26, 2026

When do the Cowboys and Ravens play?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys and Ravens showdown will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST and will be featured on CBS.

Both teams come into this one with a record of 1-1. Dallas lost to the New York Giants in Week 1 before defeating the Washington Commanders in Week 2. The Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, but lost a close contest to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Baltimore is favored in this one, but perhaps Prescott will have some added fuel thanks to this drawing.

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