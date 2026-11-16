Dallas Cowboys fans are extremely frustrated with the current state of their team and a rant from music superstar Post Malone perfectly encapsulates that frustration.

The latest source of anger for Cowboys fans came from the Week 10 game with the San Francisco 49ers, when Dallas' defense was at its worst all season after allowing a season-high 46 points.

We fully expected the Cowboys to lose that game against an elite team, and they didn't disappoint.

It was yet another reminder that this Cowboys team isn't anywhere near the upper-echelon of teams in the league

Post Malone goes on rant after Cowboys loss

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Singer Post Malone performs during the closing ceremony before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Vincent Carchietta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Following that depressing effort, Malone took to social media to vent his frustration with how things are going this season.

"I'm absolutely f****** furious right now," Malone stated. "There's no reason... no f****** reason why we have the best team in the f****** league and we don't win f****** football games. I don't understand."

"600 f****** yards," Malone added. "(Dak Prescott) threw five f****** touchdown passes today and we don't win f****** football games. We're better than the rest of the f****** league."

The Cowboys didn't give up exactly 600 yards, but they did give up a ridiculous 584, which amounts to the most Dallas has given up in a home game in team history.

Post Malone calls for change

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we would firmly disagree with Malone that the Cowboys are the best team in the league, we do agree with his statement that there needs to be change in Dallas.

"Something's gotta change over in Dallas and I don't know what it is. I love my boys more than f****** life itself, but holy f****** s***, something needs to change."

The needed change is obvious. The Cowboys must fire both head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker, both of whom have shown no indication they are the right coaches to right the ship in Dallas.

Post Malone's sees silver lining

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) briefly chat following a Giants 28-20 victory during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The silver lining for Malone? The awful division the Cowboys are in, which still gives them hope for at least a playoff berth through that avenue.

"But, at least our division f****** sucks," he added. "I love you boys, don't give up, but something has to f****** change."

The division is really the only hope the Cowboys have to snap their two-year playoff drought with so many good teams ahead of them in the playoff race, but they have a lot of work to do.

Dallas trails the New York Giants by three in the loss column, and what made Sunday's loss even worse was that it squandered an opportunity for the Cowboys to gain ground on the Giants, who lost to the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is, the Giants have the fourth-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL the rest of the way while the Cowboys have the eighth-easiest, according to Tankathon.

But, as we've seen in losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals, and the razor-thin win over the Indianapolis Colts, there is no such thing as an easy win for the Cowboys.

And, even if they manage to overcome that deficit and win the NFC East, there is just no way Dallas is going to make it past the first round, so a playoff berth is only delaying the inevitable.

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