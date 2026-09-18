The Dallas Cowboys fell short of expectations in their season-opening loss to the division rival New York Giants to kick off the 2026-27 NFL campaign, which left some fans immediately ringing the alarm bells.

There was some real cause for concern because the offense looked rusty, and the defense's inability to get off the field gave Cowboys Nation the worst case of déjà vu. But it was one week, and the team is putting it behind them and looking to bounce back in Week 2 in the home opener against another NFC East foe, the Washington Commanders.

On Thursday, as the team starts to wrap up its Week 2 preparations, star quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media and had a message for the fans who may be ready to jump off the bandwagon.

Prescott's message was simple: It's a long season, the team is looking for redemption, stay tuned, and use the energy in a positive way to support the team.

Dak Prescott Has Message For Concerned Fans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no surprise that there was an overreaction to Dallas' loss after all of the offseason hype and talk of the team's impressive roster overhaul, but with so many new pieces in place, the early struggles shouldn't be much of a surprise. And Prescott knows that the team has put in the work to turn things around.

"I mean, it's a long season," Prescott told reporters following Thursday's practice. "I love our fans, but I don't necessarily feel like I need to speak to that fan. Sorry for them. If they're a real fan, they'll stick with it. They'll trust it. They'll believe in it. And at the end of the day, it is one game. Yeah, it sucks; it's the first game.

"Nobody's more pissed than myself and these guys in here. We didn't want to start 0-1. We're as excited as any fan out there about the offseason and things we've done in training camp. So, turn that energy and come to the game this Sunday and be as loud as you can. We appreciate it."

Dallas hasn't lost to the Commanders since 2024, and holds an 8-2 home record against the division rival, so history is on Dallas' side.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's hope that the team can continue its impressive streak and come away with a big win on Sunday afternoon to get in the win column and build up some momentum before jetting off to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a Week 3 showdown against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

As for this weekend's game, kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi provide updates from the sideline.

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