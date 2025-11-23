Dak Prescott surpasses Dallas Cowboys legend on all-time passing list
Dak Prescott entered Week 12 with 34,024 passing yards in his career. That's second in Dallas Cowboys' history, and just 159 yards behind the franchise leader, Tony Romo, who had 34,183 yards in his career.
That meant with 160 yards, Prescott would become the new leader, and it was expected to happen against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. The Cowboys even started the game with a live ticker, showing how many yards Prescott needed to make history.
That's exactly what happened as Prescott officially passed Romo when he connected on a nine-yard pass to George Pickens, giving him 34,192 yards in his career.
Dak Prescott goes from overlooked to immortal
It's an impressive feat for any player, but Prescott took an unusual road to get here. Originally selected at No. 135 overall in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, Prescott was viewed as a project quarterback.
He was sensational for Mississippi State, but excelled mainly due to his legs. For that reason, he was third in line behind Romo and Kellen Moore when he arrived in Dallas. When both Romo and Moore were injured in the preseason, Prescott was thrust into the starting role.
The rookie never flinched, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record, earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in the process. He not only took the job from Romo, but has continued to steer the ship for 10 years now.
Dak Prescott has been the victim of unfair criticism his entire career
One thing that has been constant with Prescott is the criticism he's faced. Even as a rookie, the narrative was that Ezekiel Elliott carried the team and deserved the ROY award over Prescott.
There's also a false belief that he's a "bus driver" who only excels with elite talent around him. It's an odd claim considering Dallas is 80-51-1 with Dak and 13-13 without him.
While those critics will continue to attack him, no one will be able to take this special moment away. Prescott is the all-time passing leader for America's Team and deserves all the praise that comes with that.
