What We Learned From Day 2 of Cowboys Training Camp: Jaydon Blue Among Early Standouts

The Dallas Cowboys were back on the practice field in Oxnard on Thursday for the second session of training camp.

In case you missed anything from Day 1, we have you covered with everything we learned and the good and not-so-good from the session.

Ahead of practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer listed a handful of players who stood out on Day 1. The list included Joe Milton, Jaydon Blue, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Jalen Thompson and Jaishawn Barham.

“It was helmets only, but his ability to get off blocks, that’s a heavy-handed guy," Schotty said of Barham. "We love the versatility of him to be on and off the ball.”

Here's what else we learned from Thursday.

Positive injury update for P.J. Locke

Dallas Cowboys safety PJ Locke. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locke suffered a hyperextended knee at practice on Wednesday, forcing his early exit. The veteran safety did not take part in practice on Thursday as a result.

Schottenheimer revealed that "all tests look great" for Locke and the injury is "nothing significant," and he was even outside signing autographs for fans, which is further proof he's OK.

Other than Locke, there was nothing else to report on the injury front, which is always good news.

Early showing of trust for Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer listed off players who will get a look with the green dot and Downs was among them, along DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James and Curtis Robinson.

The fact that the Cowboys are even considering giving the rookie the green dot says a lot about the trust they already have in him.

Overshown remains the favorite to secure the role, and he showed he's moving in the right direction toward locking it down after passing a test from defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

During practice on Wednesday, Parker pretended to have an issue with the communications system to see how Overshown would handle it and Overshown passed with flying colors by calling exactly what Parker wanted.

Left tackle rotation

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are planning to adhere to a four-day cycle when it comes to first-team reps at left tackle. Tyler Guyton is up first, and then we should see Nate Thomas getting an opportunity if Dallas holds true to its plans for a competition at the position.

Schottenheimer said the reason for that is it allows players an opportunity to rebound off a bad practice.

The first-team defense

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were once again rolling with Cobie Durant at CB2 over Shavon Revel like they did on Day 1, so it appears he's the leader in the clubhouse for that role.

The rest of the unit shook out how we expected when it comes to who will be on the field in the nickel.

Cowboys’ first-team defense to start the first team drill of training camp:



OLB: Rashan Gary

DL: Kenny Clark

DL: Quinnen Williams

OLB: Donovan Ezeiruaku

ILB: DeMarvion Overshown

ILB: Dee Winters

CB: Caleb Downs

CB: DaRon Bland

CB: Cobie Durant

S: Malik Hooker

S: Jalen Thompson — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2026

When the Cowboys went into base defense, Downs came off the field and Otito Ogbonnia, who is trying to lock down that third spot on the defensive line, was the first man up next to Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News wrote.

DaRon Bland looks healthy

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bland was able to avoid the PUP list at the outset of training camp after having foot surgery earlier this year. So far, he looks like he's all the way back from the injury and he showed that with a standout play on Thursday.

Great feel from DaRon Bland here for the PBU pic.twitter.com/3FA8Ry3ypT — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 30, 2026

More screens for Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer made it a point to note that the Cowboys want to get Williams going in the screen game. Dallas wasted no time doing that on Day 2.

Brian Schottenheimer said they wanted to get Javonte Williams involved in the screen game. Here’s a good example. pic.twitter.com/KnOuhJnFBx — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 30, 2026

Anthony Smith turning heads

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Anthony Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys seventh-round pick has had a quiet offseason, but he is apparently making some noise early on in training camp.

"I keep saying this name: Anthony Smith," Patrik Walker of the team's official website wrote. "He looks like Sonic the Hedgehog out here with the ball in his hands — just juked a defender into the year 2075."

Smith faces an uphill climb to make the roster as a seventh-round pick, and that's especially true with the crowded situation Dallas sports in its wide receivers room.

But he is exceptionally fast and if he can make some plays, that could be enough to force an upset.

Jaydon Blue is emerging

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue is having a strong offseason and after impressing on Day 1, he was back at it on Day 2.

The second-year back had multiple nice runs on Thursday, but this one might have been his best and fully showcased his explosiveness.

Jaydon Blue 👀👀👀



And Dak LOVES it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/aGnE3pliZb — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) July 30, 2026

If Blue keeps it up, he's going to garner himself a nice role behind Williams.

Progress for Joe Milton

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One sign of development for a young quarterback is being able to go through his progressions. Milton looks like he's advancing on that front.

i love seeing Joe Milton go through his COMPLETE progression like this.



growth — didn’t simply bail and use his legs. #Cowboys #trainingcamp pic.twitter.com/VpFRhNLVel — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 30, 2026

Milton is having a strong camp thus far. The young signal-caller had a flawless Day 1 before throwing his first incomplete pass during Day 2.

Milton faces tough competition for the QB2 job against Sam Howell, but the Tennessee product appears to be stepping up.

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