What We Learned From Day 2 of Cowboys Training Camp: Jaydon Blue Among Early Standouts
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The Dallas Cowboys were back on the practice field in Oxnard on Thursday for the second session of training camp.
In case you missed anything from Day 1, we have you covered with everything we learned and the good and not-so-good from the session.
Ahead of practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer listed a handful of players who stood out on Day 1. The list included Joe Milton, Jaydon Blue, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Jalen Thompson and Jaishawn Barham.
“It was helmets only, but his ability to get off blocks, that’s a heavy-handed guy," Schotty said of Barham. "We love the versatility of him to be on and off the ball.”
Here's what else we learned from Thursday.
Positive injury update for P.J. Locke
Locke suffered a hyperextended knee at practice on Wednesday, forcing his early exit. The veteran safety did not take part in practice on Thursday as a result.
Schottenheimer revealed that "all tests look great" for Locke and the injury is "nothing significant," and he was even outside signing autographs for fans, which is further proof he's OK.
Other than Locke, there was nothing else to report on the injury front, which is always good news.
Early showing of trust for Caleb Downs
Schottenheimer listed off players who will get a look with the green dot and Downs was among them, along DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James and Curtis Robinson.
The fact that the Cowboys are even considering giving the rookie the green dot says a lot about the trust they already have in him.
Overshown remains the favorite to secure the role, and he showed he's moving in the right direction toward locking it down after passing a test from defensive coordinator Christian Parker.
During practice on Wednesday, Parker pretended to have an issue with the communications system to see how Overshown would handle it and Overshown passed with flying colors by calling exactly what Parker wanted.
Left tackle rotation
The Cowboys are planning to adhere to a four-day cycle when it comes to first-team reps at left tackle. Tyler Guyton is up first, and then we should see Nate Thomas getting an opportunity if Dallas holds true to its plans for a competition at the position.
Schottenheimer said the reason for that is it allows players an opportunity to rebound off a bad practice.
The first-team defense
The Cowboys were once again rolling with Cobie Durant at CB2 over Shavon Revel like they did on Day 1, so it appears he's the leader in the clubhouse for that role.
The rest of the unit shook out how we expected when it comes to who will be on the field in the nickel.
When the Cowboys went into base defense, Downs came off the field and Otito Ogbonnia, who is trying to lock down that third spot on the defensive line, was the first man up next to Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News wrote.
DaRon Bland looks healthy
Bland was able to avoid the PUP list at the outset of training camp after having foot surgery earlier this year. So far, he looks like he's all the way back from the injury and he showed that with a standout play on Thursday.
More screens for Javonte Williams
Schottenheimer made it a point to note that the Cowboys want to get Williams going in the screen game. Dallas wasted no time doing that on Day 2.
Anthony Smith turning heads
The Cowboys seventh-round pick has had a quiet offseason, but he is apparently making some noise early on in training camp.
"I keep saying this name: Anthony Smith," Patrik Walker of the team's official website wrote. "He looks like Sonic the Hedgehog out here with the ball in his hands — just juked a defender into the year 2075."
Smith faces an uphill climb to make the roster as a seventh-round pick, and that's especially true with the crowded situation Dallas sports in its wide receivers room.
But he is exceptionally fast and if he can make some plays, that could be enough to force an upset.
Jaydon Blue is emerging
Blue is having a strong offseason and after impressing on Day 1, he was back at it on Day 2.
The second-year back had multiple nice runs on Thursday, but this one might have been his best and fully showcased his explosiveness.
If Blue keeps it up, he's going to garner himself a nice role behind Williams.
Progress for Joe Milton
One sign of development for a young quarterback is being able to go through his progressions. Milton looks like he's advancing on that front.
Milton is having a strong camp thus far. The young signal-caller had a flawless Day 1 before throwing his first incomplete pass during Day 2.
Milton faces tough competition for the QB2 job against Sam Howell, but the Tennessee product appears to be stepping up.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.