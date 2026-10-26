Dak Prescott Topps Trading Card Goes Viral For Overlooked NSFW Message

The Dallas Cowboys' stock has taken a massive hit in recent weeks, following back-to-back losses on the national stage. Now, the Cowboys are back in the primetime spotlight for a third consecutive week, facing the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

During the Cowboys' recent downfall, the most shocking development has been the drop-off on the offensive side of the ball. But while Dak Prescott and the offense have been trending in the wrong direction, it's not all negative for Prescott fans.

Away from the field, the Prescott market is soaring if you're a trading card collector. That's because a recent Prescott card from the Topps Football Holiday box has gone viral for a very specific reason.

Prescott always shares uplifting messages or writes notes for specific causes on his wrist tape, and one message that made it's way onto the Topps cards had everyone doing a double take.

Dak Prescott's Cancer Message Makes Topps Card Value Skyrocket

Topps just printed a Dak Prescott card with an expletive on it, and now it’s immediately raised the price of the card. Reminds me of the Billy Ripken card pic.twitter.com/nmifKEBzFu — Ev Hand (@Evan_Hand) October 24, 2026

On the viral card, Prescott's wrist tape reads, "F*ck Cancer!" Prescott lost his mother, Peggy, to colon cancer when she was just 52 years old. At the time, Prescott was 20 years old and playing college football at Mississippi State.

He has also written messages like "Ask 4 Help," as part of his initiative to encourage people struggling with their mental health to reach out for help in honor of his brother Jace, who died of suicide at age 31.

While the holiday edition of the card is what went viral, the same Prescott image is used on the 2025 Topps Flagship Football cards and is expected to be in the 2026 Topps Chrome Football boxes releasing on November 18.

That gives you more opportunities to get in on the madness.

Yesterday, the same day that news spread of Dak Prescott’s handwritten “F—- Cancer” wrist tape message visible on his 2026 Topps Holiday card, his 1/1 gold vinyl from the product appears to have sold for $1,800.



This will be a super popular card. pic.twitter.com/slRD6j0rdy — Jeremy (@footballcardfun) October 24, 2026

It's great to see the card getting widespread attention, and also helps to continue pushing out Prescott's message.

Prescott established the Faith Fight Foundation, a non-profit that works to "empower individuals, families, and communities to find strength and resilience through adversity." Two of the core pillars of Prescott's foundation are colon cancer research and prevention, and mental health & suicide prevention.

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