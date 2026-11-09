Dak Prescott Shares Unpopular Opinion on Cowboys' Trade Deadline Needs

The Dallas Cowboys have long been viewed as a potential buyer ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, and for good reason.

Owner Jerry Jones has said on several occasions that he is open to doing more to improve the defense, and he has said that even after the trade for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. We also know that, because of how poorly the defense has played, the unit could certainly use more help.

Credit to Jones, he has been aggressive in recent years in his quest to try and fix the defense, although so far that hasn't paid off, as the Cowboys sport one of the worst defenses in the NFL through nine games of the 2026 season.

Dak Prescott talks trade deadline needs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gives his hat to a fan after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Jones remains open to making another move, quarterback Dak Prescott said after the Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts that he doesn't think the Cowboys need more help and they have everything they need on the roster as is to get to the playoffs.

“Yeah, I do (think the Cowboys have enough). Obviously, credit Jerry [Jones], credit the front office and those guys. If you can always add, go do it. Even if you think you have enough, if you can make sure you have enough and get better, go do it. I encourage that," Prescott said.

"But yeah, they've done a hell of a job with the team they put together. It's on us now. Period.”

Cowboys fans would probably beg to differ given everything that has transpired this season.

Is Prescott right?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While we wholeheartedly disagree with Prescott's belief Dallas has enough on the roster right now to get to the playoffs, we aren't the least bit surprised he feels this way.

You're rarely, if ever, going to hear a quarterback say his team needs more help, as that would be a public admission he doesn't think his team is good enough, which is a bad look for a team leader, at least with his own teammates.

But the fact of the matter is, the Cowboys have shown zero indication they have enough to make the postseason, and specifically when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

Entering Week 10, the Cowboys rank 30th in total yards allowed, 18th in passing yards, 31st in rushing yards and 25th in points.

Where Cowboys need more help

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary (7) celebrates with defensive back Juanyeh Thomas (43) after a play during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, the Cowboys could use more help on the coaching staff, but since we know Dallas isn't going to make any changes there, that's a moot point.

One of the biggest issues has been edge rusher, where the Cowboys have gotten just 7.5 sacks out of the group.

The inability to finish off pressures has exposed Dallas' suspect secondary and has allowed opposing passing attacks to pick apart Christian Parker's lackluster zone defense.

Because of injuries, two other positions the Cowboys could explore are safety and linebacker.

Jalen Thompson remains on injured reserve and, P.J. Locke just suffered his second concussion in as many games. DeMarvion Overshown is injured yet again and simply can't be relied upon.

All that said, we think if the Cowboys do have an appetite for a trade, it will come at edge rusher, but only if it's for a true game-changing addition because that's exactly what this defense needs.

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