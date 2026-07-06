4 Dallas Cowboys X-Factors Who Could Make or Break 2026 Season

With their 2026 training camp just a couple of weeks away, a lot of attention has been paid to the stars on the Dallas Cowboys roster. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens were always going to be getting a lot of attention.

Defensively, much of the attention has been on new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs. While all of these players, and the new coach, will make a huge impact, the Cowboys will also need their role players to step up. Here we look at four such Cowboys, who will be X-factors during the 2026 season.

KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR

Dallas Cowboys WR/KR Kavontae Turpin goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KaVontae Turpin made the All-Pro team in 2025, but there was a lot of criticism surrounding his selection. Turpin led the NFL with 1,814 kick return yards, but his yards per return went down from 33.5 in 2024 to 26.3 in 2025. He also had issues with fair catch penalties and wasn't much of a factor as a receiver on offense.

Turpin has the speed to break things open on offense, and is a dangerous return man. He just needs to return to the form we saw during his first three seasons of his career. If he does, it would be a huge boost for the Cowboys.

Cobie Durant, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaRon Bland is the highest-paid cornerback for the Cowboys, and Shavon Revel Jr. has been getting a lot of attention as well this offseason. The 2025 third-round pick spent much of his rookie season trying to get back into shape after suffering an ACL tear during his final season with ECU, and has looked far more comfortable entering year two since shedding his knee brace.

They will both be needed during the season, but the true X-factor at cornerback could be Cobie Durant. One of the Cowboys' most underappreciated offseason signings, Durant is coming off a fantastic campaign which included three interceptions during the regular season and another three interceptions during the playoffs for the Los Angeles Rams.

Durant is undersized, but highly competitive. He could push for starting job, but even if Bland and Revel keep the starting positions, Durant will be needed at some point. How he performs will make a major difference for a defense that needs much more consistency this year.

Jaydon Blue, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaydon Blue was one of the more highly anticipated rookies for Dallas in 2025. The fifth-round pick out of Texas gave them some much-needed juice in the backfield after running a sub-4.4 in the 40-yard dash during the Combine.

Unfortunately, Blue never earned the trust of the coaching staff and spent much of his rookie season as a healthy scratch. The coaches are giving him every opportunity to win the No. 2 job behind Javonte Williams this year, and to his credit, Blue is saying all the right things about being prepared for the opportunity. Dallas could definitely use a spark on offense, and they need somebody who can take some of the pressure off of Williams. That's why Blue is such an important player entering the 2026 season.

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dee Winters will give Dallas a well-rounded linebacker who can deliver in coverage and against the run. While that's important, the Cowboys also could use a game-changer at the inside linebacker position. DeMarvion Overshown could very well be that player, the question is whether or not he can stay healthy.

Overshown is entering his fourth season in the league, and has played in just 19 games. He has suffered multiple knee injuries but is entering the 2026 year fully healthy. In 2024, Overshown was a difference-maker for the Dallas defense. He was able to make plays in the backfield, against the run, and while rushing the passer. He's easily the biggest X-factor on this defense, and could become a superstar if he remains healthy and plays all 17 games.

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