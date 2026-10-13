Thanks to several miscues by every team in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys have a golden opportunity to get back into the divisional race with a win in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers.

Of course, the real question is whether Dallas can capitalize on the opportunity in front of them. They couldn't do so in Week 5, as they were thoroughly outmatched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were starting an undrafted free agent at quarterback, Jalon Daniels.

Understanding they need help, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced on Monday that Dallas added former Packers defensive coordinator and Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine as a senior defensive consultant. He joins a coaching staff that has a lot of concerns entering Week 6, with the following three being the most pressing.

Getting both star receivers rolling

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the first four games of the season, CeeDee Lamb was unstoppable. He had at least five catches in each of those games, and went off in Week 4 against the Houston Texans with 17 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown.

While he was taking off, the Cowboys weren't seeing the explosion from George Pickens they were used to. He had just three receptions in Week 4 and went into the Week 5 game without a touchdown. That changed against the Bucs as Pickens went for 130 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, Lamb had just two catches for nine yards.

Against the Packers, the Cowboys need to see both of their high-powered wideouts put up big numbers. That's the only way they will be able to keep up with the Packers, who should have an advantage against a banged-up secondary.

Packers high-powered passing offense vs. Depleted Dallas secondary

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite struggles running the ball, Jordan Love and the Green Bay offensive have been able to rack up yardage through the air this year. Through five games, they have 1,355 yards passing, which is eighth best in the league.

Christian Watson has been especially problematic for opposing defenses, recording 474 yards and six touchdowns on 26 receptions. Second-year wideout Matthew Golden has also been playing well, with 24 catches for 397 yards and two touchdowns.

Either player is capable of racking up yardage in a hurry, and the Cowboys have a terrible pass defense that is dealing with multiple injuries. That could be a recipe for disaster.

Dallas pass rush needs to show up

Dallas Cowboys OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates with DT Kenny Clark after a defensive play against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through five games, Dallas has just five sacks and no player has more than one. They knew when they went into the season they were unlikely to have anyone threatening for the league-lead in sacks, but the Cowboys also felt they had enough talent to get after the quarterback with a committee approach.

The issues in the secondary haven't helped, but it's clear that won't change. That's why the Cowboys need their pass rush to show up in this one to slow down the Green Bay offense. Whether they can rely on that remains their greatest concern.

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