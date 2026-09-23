The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for a difficult Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday afternoon.

With injuries plaguing a defense that will be challenged with containing former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson after struggling to keep Jaxson Dart, Jayden Daniels, and Marcus Mariota in check through the first few weeks, some concerns about field conditions at Maracanã Stadium could amplify the difficulty for Christian Parker's unit.

It's not a favorable matchup for the Cowboys' defense, and that is being reflected by the oddsmakers ahead of this weekend's game.

According to the sportsbooks, the Cowboys enter Week 3 as moderate 3.5-point underdogs for the neutral-site game against the Ravens, while the over/under is set at a whopping 52.5 total points. Considering the field could be sloppy, the point total does appear high and presents an intriguing option for bettors eyeing some action.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're looking for a riskier bet, the Cowboys enter the game as +145 underdogs on the money, which means a $100 wager could land you a $145 profit. Betting on the Ravens, meanwhile, would require a $175 risk for a $100 return.

Week 3 is a designated "home game" for the Cowboys, but because it is in Brazil there will be no home field advantage. so it's going to be interesting to see how the action plays out on CBS, with Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt on the call.

All of the information you need to catch the Cowboys' historic Week 3 outing can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Venue: Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho

TV Info: CBS

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +145 | Ravens -175

Dallas will hold practice on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons before packing up and jetting to Rio de Janeiro for the team's final preparations. The team will land on Friday morning before holding a light practice at the training facility of the Brazilian soccer club CR Flamengo.

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