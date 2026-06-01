6 Potential Dallas Cowboys Breakout Stars During 2026 OTAs

OTAs kick off Monday morning for the Dallas Cowboys and while these practices are voluntary, there's usually a good turnout for America's Team.

The biggest question will be whether George Pickens attends, but even if he does, the veteran wideout won't be expected to do much at all. These practices, while they can help established stars, often favors younger players who are trying to make a name for themselves.

This year, there's no shortage of options for potential breakout stars, with these six players standing out as the most likely to turn heads.

Traeshon Holden, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Traeshon Holden walks off the field after practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon, Traeshon Holden was able to make waves as a rookie in 2025. He had an advantage since he worked with receivers coach Junior Adams, but there was a logjam at receiver and he ended up spending the year on the practice squad.

Holden's size and physicality led to some highlight reel catches and with a year of experience under his belt, he will have no problem picking up where he started. It won't be easy to make the 53-man roster, even with Jalen Tolbert leaving, but Holden is set to make a strong case.

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas added UCF's Malachi Lawrence with the 23rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft and he joins the team with plenty of upside. He was even named a dark horse candidate for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Lawrence fills an important need and while he might not be the flashiest player, he's technically sound and has very few weaknesses. That should lead to him finding himself in the right position more often than not, which will get the coaches amped up, and will get fans desperate for defensive playmakers fired up.

Dominic Richardson, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson walks off the field after practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Every year, at least one undrafted free agent sticks out and becomes a fan favorite. This past season, wide receiver Traeshon Holden and defensive back Zion Childress were the best examples. This year, it could be running back Dominic Richardson.

After spending time at Oklahoma State and Baylor, Richardson transferred to Tulsa where he had a breakout season. Richardson finished with 1,065 yards and five touchdowns. He was a standout at the East-West Shrine game and Kenneth Ball of Cowboys Wire believes he's a scheme fit due to his aggressive running style.

Dallas has three players fighting for the backup spots behind Javonte Williams in Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis, and Phil Mafah. It's not crazy to think that Richardson can become a player in that battle.

Shavon Revel Jr., CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Shavon Revel Jr. didn't have the best rookie season, but anyone expecting him to be a star right away was kidding themselves. Revel was coming off a torn ACL and adapting to a new level of competition. He was also playing on a defense with injuries throughout the secondary and a pass rush that struggled to get home.

This offseason, it was revealed that Christian Parker is a big fan of Revel's, saying he fits his defensive vision. Whether he finds success in the regular season or not, he's someone who will be given every chance to shine and his physical gifts can make him a star during offseason practices.

Caleb Downs, S

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

No player comes into OTAs with a bigger spotlight than Caleb Downs. The team's 11th overall selection is expected to not only be a day one starter, but to be the face of the Cowboys' defensive rebuild.

Downs has shown that he has no issues with the spotlight and he has the coverage skills and instincts to go toe-to-toe with any receiver. He impressed everyone with his talent and communication skills during rookie minicamps, which will only continue during OTAs.

Jalen Thompson, S

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The top free agent signing this offseason for Dallas was Jalen Thompson, who spent the past seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. While it's typically the younger players who become breakout stars, Thompson makes this list because he's still someone who doesn't get the respect he deserves for his level of play.

He's expected to play deep coverage, which will give him plenty of opportunities to make plays on the ball. Given the lack of turnovers from the secondary in 2025, Thompson can become a fan favorite quickly should he generate a couple of turnovers during OTAs.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —