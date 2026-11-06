Cowboys' Biggest Defensive Need Points to Intriguing Colts Trade Target

The Dallas Cowboys have one more game before the 2026 NFL trade deadline as they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Dallas is coming off a terrible loss to the Arizona Cardinals, which included the Cowboys blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. Before that loss, there were plenty of rumors about Dallas making a move at the deadline to shore up their defense, but now there are concerns that using future assests on this season could be a waste.

That said, things could change drastically for them if they pull off a win this weekend against the Colts. Improving to 4-5 would keep them alive in the NFC East, while allowing the front office to feel comfortable making a move.

If they do decide to go shopping, most predictions have the Cowboys targeting a pass-rusher. PFF's Gordon McGuinness believes they should go in a different direction, calling a run-stuffer their biggest need.

"The Cowboys have only one interior defensive lineman with a PFF run-defense grade above 60.0 so far this season, and with their overall struggles on defense, another player to boost their rotation could help. Given the Indianapolis Colts’ apparent fire sale, a player like Grover Stewart, who has earned a PFF run-defense grade above 65.0 in eight of his 10 seasons in the NFL, could be a fit," McGuinness wrote.

McGuinness says the Cowboys can fill this need by adding Grover Stewart in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. His predicted compensation to land the veteran defensive tackle is a sixth-round pick.

What would Grover Stewart bring to the Cowboys?

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart makes an interception in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart is a known run-stuffer who has spent the past 10 seasons with the Colts. He has 435 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and 47 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-4, 314-pounder isn't highly productive as a pass-rusher, but he has a 62.8 run defense grade this season.

Dallas will get an up close look at Stewart this weekend when they visit Indianapolis. There's no indication that they've shown interest in Stewart, but it would make sense for them to discuss such a move. Stewart is in the final year of his deal and the Colts have already traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

Names such as Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs are also reportedly on the block, but the Colts might be willing to part with Stewart as well, considering they're stockpiling picks for a rebuild.

For Dallas, the question comes down to whether they believe Stewart is the missing piece. If not, they would be best served holding onto their capital and looking ahead to 2027 as well.

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