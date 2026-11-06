3 Bold Predictions for Cowboys vs Colts in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their most frustrating loss of the season (which is saying something) after they surrendered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

That loss has Brian Schottenheimer sitting on a throne of lava, with arguably the hottest seat of any coach in the NFL right now. The good news for him is that he has a chance to silence some of the doubters with a favorable Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dallas is favored to win, and a victory would somehow keep them alive in the brutally poor NFC East. Winning would become much easier for Schottenheimer and the Cowboys should the following three bold predictions come true.

Quinnen Williams picks up another two sacks

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, Quinnen Williams said he doesn't care about his individual success. Despite playing well over the past four weeks, he took responsibility for the defense falling short.

While his leadership is commendable, he's far from the reason the team is struggling In fact, Williams has been on fire with four sacks over the past three weeks, two of which came against the Cardinals. In this bold prediction, he stays hot and sacks Daniel Jones twice, helping to lead a struggling defense that needs a spark.

George Pickens gets more targets than CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens breaks a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much has been made about George Pickens' role this week. The Cowboys have two elite wide receivers in Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, but at times, it seems as if their offense forgets they're both there.

Overall, Pickens has solid numbers with 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns. Still, he has just one game with more than 100 yards receiving this season and had just two receptions on four targets in Week 8. Look for the Cowboys to finally try to get Pickens involved this week, to the point that he leaves Week 9 with more targets than Lamb.

Cobie Durant records first pick as a Cowboy

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant celebrates after tackling Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the loss to the Cardinals, Joey Porter Jr. had to leave as his ankle injury began to act up again. On Thursday, he missed practice, leaving his status for this weekend in doubt. More concerning than Porter's ankle is the performance of DaRon Bland, which was recently called out by defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

With so much attention on Porter and Bland, one Dallas cornerback continues to be overlooked: Cobie Durant. Their underrated offseason addition has been solid throughout the year, posting a 64.1 coverage grade, which is 47th out of 102 cornerbacks and has allowed just seven receptions on the season.

In this final bold prediction, Durant gets more snaps due to the uncertainty at cornerback and rewards Dallas with his first interception of the season. Durant had three for the Rams in the regular season and three in the playoffs last year, showing he can make big plays when given the opportunity.

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