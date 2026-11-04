Dallas Cowboys-Colts Opening Week 9 Odds Give Undeserved Vote of Confidence

November did not start as planned for the Dallas Cowboys, with the team suffering another embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals and falling to 3-5 to start the year.

Now, with the NFL trade deadline right around the corner, the Cowboys find themselves in a must-win scenario. Without a win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, the Cowboys can officially pack it up and call it a season, despite being in a wide-open NFC East.

Despite the team's lack of life in recent weeks, the oddsmakers continue to show some faith in their chances to come away with a win this weekend. According to the opening odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are strong six-point favorites on the road against the Colts.

The over/under for this week's game is set at 51.5 total points, which should always be within reach as long as the Cowboys' defense continues to struggle.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott rolls out against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you want to roll the dice on the Cowboys to win straight up, the moneyline is set at -278, which means you would need to wager $278 to win just $100. However, a $100 bet on the Colts could land you a $255 payday.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Colts is st for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Adam Amin and Drew Brees in the booth, while Kristina Pink will provide updates from the sideline throughout the afternoon.

A full look at the betting odds and information for Sunday afternoon's game can be seen below.

Cowboys vs Colts, Week 9 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts with wide receiver George Pickens after scoring a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 51.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -278, Colts +255

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

If the Cowboys can finally get back into the win column, it will be interesting to see what they try to pull off at the trade deadline. However, with another embarrassing loss, it might be time for the Cowboys to strongly consider being deadline sellers.

We'll find out what direction the team decides to go in a matter of days.

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