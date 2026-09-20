Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

We've officially made it to game day, as the Dallas Cowboys take the field for their home opener at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon against the NFC East rival Washington Commanders. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

After a disappointing performance in the regular season opener, the Cowboys are looking for a bounce-back performance in front of the home crowd. Luckily, history is on the Cowboys' side against the Commanders.

Dallas holds an impressive 8-2 home record against the Commanders over the past 10 years, including a 2-0 series sweep last season. Dak Prescott has also never lost a Week 2 game after losing the season opener, so hopefully the trend will continue.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas enters Sunday's game as a 3.5-point favorite at home, marking the second straight week that the Cowboys have been favorited against a division rival. Of course, we all remember how last weekend went, so hopefully Week 2 will end with a better result.

The Cowboys-Commanders showdown will be called by the FOX Sports A-team of Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play and Tom Brady as the analyst in the booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sideline throughout the day, while referee Shawn Hochuli will serve as the lead official.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday afternoon's action can be seen below.

Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 2 Live Stream & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lines up behind center Cooper Beebe against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -218 | Giants +180

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Fubo TV Pro costs $63.99 for the first month after your free trial, with 231 channels including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN Unlimited, and unlimited cloud DVR. You can watch your plan on up to 10 screens at once.

Following Sunday afternoon's game, the Cowboys will make the trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. It will be the first-ever NFL game to be held in Rio, so the team will b elooking to make a major statement.

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