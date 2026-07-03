Dallas Cowboys' Biggest Weakness Has One Obvious Fix

The Dallas Cowboys spent much of the offseason trying to fix their defense. They moved on from Matt Eberflus after one on disastrous season, and hired Christian Parker, who most recently worked as the pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles as their new defensive coordinator.

It's Parker's first season as a defensive coordinator, so we don't know exactly what to expect out of his defense. That said, he has worked under Vic Fangio for years, meaning Fangio's defensive philosophies are a solid baseline to start with.

Parker will, of course, put his own stamp on things, but he's likely to use a lot of of the same formations as Fangio. We see that with his move toward more of a 3-4 defensive front, as as well as as his emphasis on the nickel and safety positions. While all of those positions seem to be falling into place, Mina Kimes and Derrik Klassen see one area of concern, the linebacker position. And as Klassen says, linebacker is a huge part of what made Fangio's defense work.

"I think the Fangio defenses, an underrated part of why they work is, at their best, the linebackers are often like incredible. And really good in coverage," Klassen said.

Jordyn Brooks could fill massive hole on Cowboys' defense

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks reacts after play against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klassen and Kimes then discuss some of the strong defenses that Fangio and Parker have been a part of. Kimes then wonders aloud what Dallas needs to get to that point, and mentions one player who could fill the void.

"When I look at this and I ask, what would it take for this defense to get closer to those? If you dropped in a Jordyn Brooks or really great linebacker, and then I would look at Quinnen Williams, the defensive tackles are strong, similar to Seattle and Philadelphia. Who, by the way, don't have like Myles Garrett's either, linebacker, nickel. Then you're like, oh, this is this looks like that. I feel good about this. It's just missing that one player," Kimes said.

This isn't the first time that Brooks has been mentioned as a potential fit for the Cowboys, in fact, we've written about him as a potential option throughout the offseason. With Miami in the midst of a massive rebuild, Brooks was already seen as a player who could be on the move. That seemed even more likely after Miami added Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis in the 2026 NFL draft.

Dallas, however, seems willing to roll the dice with Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown at inside linebacker. This could be a decent group, but Overshown has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NFL career.

If he is injured again, the Cowboys are going to have to turn to rookie Jaishawn Barham. That's a bit of a risk considering Barham spent a chunk of his collegiate career plan on the edge. If Dallas is serious about continuing this year, adding someone such as Brooks would be a far safer option than crossing the fingers and hoping everyone stays healthy.

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