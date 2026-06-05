Dallas Cowboys Biggest Winners & Losers From Week 1 of OTAs

The first week of OTAs is wrapping up for the Dallas Cowboys. On Thursday, they held their first open practice, which gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from the team this season.

We also got to hear from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who held a presser before the practice as well, diving into multiple topics. With all that going on, here's a look at which players have been winners and which have been losers from the team's early OTA practices.

Winner: Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdownagainst the Giants. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Javonte Williams was the bell cow in 2025 and while he re-signed to a three-year deal, the Cowboys need someone to help take the load off of his shoulders this year. Dallas decided to let their current group compete with one another rather than adding anyone in free agency or the draft.

Schottenheimer expressed confidence in Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah, but encouraged them all to step up this year. So far, it appears that they message got through. Blue and Mafah have both been playing well during practices, and Bryan Broaddus says that they're doing enough that Dallas could go into the season with those two as the primary reserves.

Loser: Tyler Guyton, OT

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's difficult to gauge too much when it comes to the offensive and defensive line during OTAs. With no pads, these players are unable to show off their physicality, which is key to their positions.

Even so, Tyler Guyton found a way to see his stock fall during OTAs. On Thursday, Schottenheimer confirmed that he would be in a competition with Nate Thomas for the starting left tackle position. Perhaps this is being said to push Guyton, but the fact that this is a topic for the team's first round pick in 2024 is concerning.

Winner: Shavon Revel, Caelen Carson, Cobie Durant, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the hottest names during practices this week has been Shavon Revel. The second-year player has looked far more confident than he did in 2025 and shed the knee brace he wore as a rookie.

The good news for the Cowboys is that he's not alone. According to Bryan Broaddus, both Caelen Carson and Cobie Durant have been making plays. Carson has become a forgotten man in the secondary, but he's doing all he can to remind everyone that he can play too.

Loser: DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After struggling through foot injuries the past two seasons, DaRon Bland desperately needs to stay healthy in 2026. He spent OTAs working with the rehab group and while that wasn't expected, it's far from ideal for him. While the Cowboys expect him back by training camp, all the players around him are gaining ground and getting valuable reps in Christian Parker's defense.

Winner: Caleb Downs, DB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Rookie Caleb Downs spent much of the open session playing in the slot and has been lights out. According to Todd Archer, Bland didn't allow a reception in coverage, which would be a welcome change for this secondary.

He also received a massive compliment from Schottenheimer, who said Downs "never makes a mistake twice." Downs has some lofty expectations on his shoulders, but the rookie has shown no sign that the pressure will be too much for him.

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