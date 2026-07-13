Top 10 Dallas Cowboys of 2026: Javonte Williams Primed for Another Big Season

With a few weeks to go before training camp, we're unveiling our list of the top Dallas Cowboys players for the 2026 campaign and running back Javonte Williams kicks things off in the No. 10 spot.

The Cowboys signed Williams to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million in 2025 and the contract proved to be a total steal, as the veteran running back ended up posting a career-best year.

Williams led the Cowboys' backfield last season and was a key cog in an offense that finished seventh in points scored per game and ninth in rushing yards per contest.

As a result of his impressive showing in 2025, the Cowboys locked Williams up for the long haul on a three-year, $24 million deal earlier this offseason.

Javonte Williams 2025 review

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

252 carries, 1,201 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns

35 receptions, 137 yards, 2 touchdowns

Williams was no sure thing entering the 2025 campaign after what was a disappointing four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

But the former second-round pick managed to establish himself as one of the better backs in the NFL in Dallas en route to taking some pressure off quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' passing attack and making Dallas' offense more well-rounded.

Williams finished with a career-high 1,201 rushing yards, ranking ninth among all running backs in the NFL, and his 11 touchdowns on the ground matched what he produced in total over his first four seasons in the league combined.

Williams wasn't as productive through the air as he had been in years past, totaling 35 receptions for 137 and two scores, which were lower marks than he had tallied in any season of his career with the exception of 2022, when he played in just four games because of injury.

There's a good explanation for that, though, as the Cowboys had a crowded pass-catchers group that included an elite wide receiver duo in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and a top-notch receiving tight end in Jake Ferguson.

Even still, Williams' pair of receiving touchdowns were tied for the second-most in his career. The North Carolina product had three during his rookie campaign.

In all, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys, missing one contest after he succumbed to a shoulder injury late in the season.

Javonte Williams 2026 prediction

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

270 carries, 1,310 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns

25 receptions, 124 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns

We envision another heavy workload for Williams. In fact, we have him seeing an uptick in carries and rushing yards, and for good reasons.

For starters, we're basing our projection on Williams playing a full 17-game slate, something he wasn't able to do last season.

Adding to that, Dallas' defense should be better in 2026, and that's going to lead to more instances of the Cowboys playing with a lead, which will also help increase Williams' workload.

However, a downtick in receptions is in order, as the Cowboys seem very keen on getting Jaydon Blue more involved. Another reason is the Cowboys are stacked with one of the best pass-catching units in the NFL.

The 1,310 rushing yards would be a new career-high for Williams, and even with our projection for less receiving yards, he would still finish with a career-high in yards from scrimmage (1,434), also.

That kind of production will make Williams worth every penny of contract.