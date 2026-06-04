What to Watch For at Dallas Cowboys' First Open Practice of OTAs

For the first time since the Dallas Cowboys began their OTAs on June 1, the team will open things up for the media on Thursday.

With beat writers on the ground at practice, we'll get an inside look at the session and there should be plenty of interesting nuggets pertaining to what took place during it.

Before the Cowboys take the practice field on Thursday, here's a look at what we're watching out for during Dallas' first open practice of OTAs.

Is George Pickens there?

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No, Pickens is not required to attend OTAs, but it would still be nice to see him there.

Pickens has not been around throughout the voluntary portion of the offseason program and the early indication has been that Pickens is not present for OTAs so far.

With Pickens signing his franchise tag, all signs point to him not holding out. However, the possibility of a holdout remains until he physically shows up and takes part, something Pickens doesn't have to do until mandatory minicamp on June 16.

The rookies

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

We will obviously have a close eye on all of the Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft picks, but we'll be watching the undrafted free agents, also, and especially tight ends DJ Rogers and Michael Trigg.

Rogers and Trigg both received praise from head coach Brian Schottenheimer during rookie minicamp, and their respective presences make for an interesting scenario at tight end, where Dallas could have an upset brewing.

Luke Schoonmaker has been in everyone's sights as a cut or trade candidate if one of Dallas' youngsters emerge. Trigg is particularly intriguing because of his elite physical traits that could make him a true weapon.

When it comes to all of the draft picks, we want to see which ones are getting run with the ones, and how well the rookies show out during the first open practice will be notable, also.

Competitions

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

We expect Tyler Guyton to get another shot at left tackle this year, but we also expect Dallas to challenge him with competition from at least Nate Thomas, and maybe even rookie Drew Shelton.

Depth roles at running back behind Javonte Williams, at receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy, and at tight end behind Jake Ferguson will be taking place, and there's also a battle at QB2 between Joe Milton and Sam Howell.

On defense, we want to see if the Cowboys are pushing Shavon Revel with legit competition from Cobie Durant and rookie Devin Moore. We'll also be keeping an eye on DaRon Bland, who Dallas should challenge in a competition this offseason.

At linebacker, DeMarvion Overshown is locked into a starting role, which leaves one spot up for grabs for Dee Winters and Jaishawn Barham. Also, the Cowboys need to figure out who their green dot will be between those three, with Winters and Overshown being the most likely choices.

At edge rusher, the projected starting duo is Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku, but Malachi Lawrence will be looking to disrupt that.

Malik Hooker could be fighting to stay in Dallas as he competes with PJ Locke for a role at safety. It'll also be interesting to see how Dallas utilizes both Caleb Downs and Jalen Thompson, with the former expected to see time in the slot.

Injuries

A general view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Teams do not have to disclose injuries at this stage of the year, so the only thing we'll have to go by is the list of players who aren't taking part in practice, and even then we have to make sure the players on that list are actually injured because not everyone shows up to voluntary OTAs.