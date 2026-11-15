Why Do Dallas Cowboys Have Red Stripe On Helmet vs 49ers?

The Dallas Cowboys take center stage for America's Game of the Week when they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to AT&T Stadium in Week 10.

Sunday evening's game is the first of three consecutive home games for the Cowboys, and the hope is to get everything off on a high note. It won't be easy for Dallas, however, because the 49ers enter the game with a 7-1 record and are the current favorites to win Super Bowl 61.

With such a tough test ahead, the Cowboys brought out their Sunday best and added a special twist to their traditional home white uniforms.

Dallas added a red stripe to the helmet, giving America's Team an all-American look for America's Game of the Week. Pretty fitting, right? But why do the Cowboys have a red stripe on their helmet for today's game? Let's take a look.

Explaining Dallas Cowboys' Red, White, & Blue Helmets

The Dallas Cowboys have made their red, white, and blue helmets a part of their annual uniform rotation as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative honoring military members, veterans, and National Medal of Honor recipients.

The Cowboys originally introduced the red stripe during the 1976 NFL season to celebrate the United States Bicentennial. The team reintroduced the red stripe in 2021 and wears it for its annual Salute to Service game.

"This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,"

Cowboys' executive vice president Charlotte Jones, who is also chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, when the red stripe was revived. "We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation's most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom.

"The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country's military -- and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them."

Thank you to our @UPS Driver and Navy Veteran Rich Williams for not only delivering the game ball to @ATTStadium safely, but for his dedicated service to the community as a UPS driver of 30 years.#SFvsDAL | #ThanksForDelivering pic.twitter.com/UGnRYzhxLP — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 15, 2026

The Cowboys are also honoring UPS driver and Navy veteran Rich Williams before the game. It's a great gesture and tribute from the team.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

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