Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Live Stream, Start Time, TV & Viewing Info

Week 10 of the NFL regular season is in full swing, and it's a big day for the Dallas Cowboys. The NFC East is wide open after the Washington Commanders upset the New York Giants on Thursday night football, so a positive result on Sunday afternoon will close the gap to first place in the division.

Dallas returns home this weekend to welcome the NFC rival San Francisco 49ers to AT&T Stadium, in what is a crucial game for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are slight 3.5-point underdogs at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and will be short-handed against the 49ers, who bring an impressive 7-1 (2-1 away) record to town. Dallas, meanwhile, is just 1-3 at home and is hoping to get back to an even 5-5 reccord for the year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have a lengthy injury report entering Sunday's game, with safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) listed as doubtful, and cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. (ankle), DaRon Bland (ankle), and Devon Moore (hip) all listed as questionable.

If there is any good news on the injury front, however, it's that George Pickens is good to go which will provide a boost to the passing game.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be providing updates from the sideline throughout the night.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday evening's action can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers TV & Viewing Info

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo TV (free trial)

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 55.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +170 | 49ers -205

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst), and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sunday's game kicks off a three-game home stand for the Cowboys, with next week's showdown coming against the ailing Tennessee Titans, before a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

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