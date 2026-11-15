The Dallas Cowboys are at home on Sunday as they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

With a record of 7-1, the Niners are the favorites in this one. Even if they didn't currently own the No. 1 seed, they would be favored over Dallas since they have had their number as of late.

Dallas has lost the past four meetings with the 49ers, with their last win over them coming in 2020. Dak Prescott missed that meeting, so he hasn't defeated the 49ers since his second season in the NFL back in 2017.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks to throw the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the odds are not in their favor, the Cowboys can still find a way to win, but how can they do this? According to former NFL defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, they have to stand up for themselves against a team that is going to try and bully them.

"Well, this is a game of will, all right? This is how this is going to go. The 49ers are bullies. They like to bully and impose their will. So if you're the Dallas Cowboys, you're at home. You never let nobody come in your house and open your refrigerator and take the juice and just drink right out the carton. Grab the remote and just change it and put it on whatever they want," McCoy said.

He added that the Cowboys need to start fast, even calling out the offense. Prescott nicknamed this unit GOTI (Greatest Offense There Is) and McCoy says that group must show up early.

"Stand up to the bullies. How you going to do it? You got to start fast. You cannot let them come in there and score early. GOTI, you have to score early. The defense has to stand up to the bully today. You have the crowd behind you. This is a game of will," McCoy said.

"Stand up to the bullies because if you don't, they are going to continue to stuff your head in the locker and put your head in the toilet and you're not going to do nothing about it. So you have to end it early. This is a game of will. Stand up to the bully, Dallas Cowboys, for the life of me. Stand up for yourself. Please."

"Dallas Cowboys, for the life of me, stand up for yourself please!" @Geraldini93 weighs in ahead of the @49ers-@dallascowboys matchup 😳 pic.twitter.com/qzw7g0T0s7 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 15, 2026

Cowboys must find some passion in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, there's not much confidence surrounding the Cowboys going into this game, even with their Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They have recorded back-to-wins just once under head coach Brian Schottenheimer and are still looking for some type of identity, especially on defense.

As for the 49ers, this is one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL and they know exactly who they are and what they want to do. If Dallas wants to win, it's time to find some passion and do exactly what McCoy said, stand up to the bully.

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