Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals Announcer Pairing & Referee Assignment For Week 8

Coming off a big road win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. They're looking for just the second winning streak in the career of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and it won't be easy.

They might be favored over the 2-5 Cardinals, but Arizona has had their number in recent years. The Cowboys have not only never defeated this opponent in AT&T Stadium, but they're just 1-8 since 2008. The Cowboys have defeated them just once with Dak Prescott, doing so during the 2017 season.

In the past, the Cowboys have come out flat against the Cardinals, often appearing to believe their stronger roster will be enough for them to get the win. To avoid a letdown this weekend, they must enter the game fully focused. Either way, this could wind up being a close contest. With the stage set, let's see who will be on the microphone and which referee will call the action on the field.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, Week 8 Announcer Pairing

Former Panther and now announcer Greg Olsen during pregame warm ups between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's a top crew for the Cowboys once again as Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) will be in the booth. On the field, they will be able to turn to Pam Oliver (reporter) for any news from the sideline.

Olsen, a former NFL tight end, has quickly emerged as a fan-favorite in the booth. He brings incredible insight to the game and is able to inject humor, without feeling "over the top."

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, Week 8 referee assignment

Referee Ron Torbert signals during the first half between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The head referee in this one will be Ron Torbert, one of the veterans of the game. He began his career in the NFL as a side judge during the 2010 season and was promoted to a referee in 2014.

Torbert has been in action for a couple of high-profile Cowboys' games, including their 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers in 2025. He was also the referee when the Packers shocked Dallas during the playoffs following 2023 season.

The good news for Dallas is that Torbert's crew has called slightly more penalties on the road team, and the home team has a winning percentage of 66.67 percent this season.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Information

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott runs with the ball during the game between Dallas and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -7 | O/U: 54.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -310 | Cardinals +250

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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