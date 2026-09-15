Dallas Cowboys-Commanders Odds Open With Surprise Confidence After Week 1 Disaster

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive letdown in Week 1, after an offseason and preseason full of hype and talk about a bounce-back season. However, there were many of the same concerns from a year ago.

Dallas' defense once again struggled to get any stops, while the offense got off to a slow start. Whether that had anything to do with the lack of playing time for starters in the preseason is up for discussion, but with a week under their belts, we'll have to see how the team rebounds.

Surprisingly, in the eyes of the oddsmakers, the Cowboys are favorites in Week 2 against the division rival Washington Commanders, despite the disappointing season opener.

Over the last 10 years, the Cowboys hold a dominant 15-5 record against the Commanders, with an 8-2 mark at home.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Sunday's Week 2 clash, the Cowboys are solid 3.5-point favorites at home against the visiting Commanders, while the over/under is set for 50.5 total points.

If you're feeling confident, the Cowboys' moneyline sits at -225, which means you would need to wager $225 for a $100 return. If you want to wager $100 on the Commanders, however, an upset would land $185.

Let's hope that the oddsmakers are right this time around, and that the Cowboys can find their way into the win column before a long travel stretch.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday evening's action between the Cowboys and Commanders can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys vs Commanders, Week 2 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -225 | Commanders +185

Following Sunday's game, the Cowboys are in for an interesting week of travel as they prepare to fly to Rio de Janeiro for a Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at the iconic Maracanã Stadium. It will be the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro.

The trip to Brazil also marks the Cowboys' first international game since defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-17, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 9, 2014.

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