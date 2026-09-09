Cowboys' Projected 2026 NFL Win Total Forecasts Dead Heat in NFC East Race

The 2026-27 NFL season officially kicks off on Wednesday night, but Dallas Cowboys Nation will have to wait a few more days until America's Team hits the field for the first time in what will hopefully be a bounce-back campaign.

Dallas gets the primetime spotlight in Week One, with a Sunday Night Football showdown on the road against the division rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

After all of the hype throughout the offseason and the improvements that Dallas has made to the roster and coaching staff, it is crucial for the team to start the season on a high note. Luckily, history is on their side when Dak Prescott faces an NFC East foe.

Prescott holds a 14-3 career record against the Giants, and an impressive 37-10 record against NFC East opponents since entering the league in 2016. If the trend can continue, the Cowboys get an early start at hitting the over for their projected win total for the upcoming season, which could lead to the team's first division title since 2023.

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Dallas Cowboys Projected Win Total For 2026-27 Season

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys enter the season with an over/under win total of 9.5, which is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the best projected record. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders, meanwhile, sit at 7.5, showing that one slip-up by the Cowboys or Eagles blows the division wide open.

When it comes to odds to win the division title, however, there is slightly more confidence from the oddsmakers, with the Eagles sitting at +122 and the Cowboys at +184, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

That means a $100 bet on Dallas to win the division and enter the playoffs for the first time in three seasons with momentum would land you a $184 return.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks at training camp opening ceremonies at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, meanwhile, the Cowboys entered the season with a 7.5 over/under win total and were as big as +750 dogs to win the NFC East by the end of the year. That shows why the team has some hype as it prepares for the 2026 campaign, and it highlights the major overhaul led by the Cowboys' front office.

And, if Jerry Jones is to be believed, the team may not be done making moves yet.

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