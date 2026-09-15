NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Cowboys Tumble After Loss to Giants

With Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season in the books, it's time to take a look at how teams stack up in our NFL power rankings for Week 2.

It was a rough start to the season for the Dallas Cowboys, who did not look as advertised in a loss to the New York Giants after they entered the season with a fair amount of hype.

Meanwhile, a team that did not have a lot of hype, the Kansas City Chiefs, managed to knock off a Super Bowl contender in the Denver Broncos, and in convincing fashion.

Find out where the Chiefs, Cowboys and the other 30 teams sit in our Week 2 NFL power rankings.

32. Cleveland Browns (0-1)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) tackles Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They are who we thought they were.

The Browns got their doors blown off by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Deshaun Watson threw up his latest stinker. It's going to be a long season in Cleveland, but the Browns can at least add a little more fun to it by inserting Shedeur Sanders under center.

31. Miami Dolphins (0-1)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs with the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins just do not have the horses to compete with even an expected bottom-feeder like the Las Vegas Raiders, let alone better teams.

Poor Malik Willis was sacked five times and has no chance behind that offensive line. He'll be lucky to get through this season in one piece.

30. Tennessee Titans (0-1)

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Titans were thoroughly outplayed by a New York Jets team that is expected to be about as bad as they are.

There's still no positive signs from Cam Ward when it comes to him cementing himself as a franchise quarterback and Robert Saleh's defense was highly disappointing.

29. Atlanta Falcons (0-1)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bijan Robinson is an absolute menace, but too bad he can't play quarterback, too. Tua Tagovailoa is now injured and didn't offer much hope anyway, and Cooper Rush posted exactly the kind of performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers we expected him to.

Atlanta's only hope is that Michael Penix Jr. returns from injury and takes a huge step forward in his third season. If not, the Falcons are looking at a high draft pick.

28. Carolina Panthers (0-1)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news, is the Panthers dropped 37 points on the Chicago Bears and the offense looked good. The bad news is, Carolina surrendered a whopping 59 points in an embarrassing effort.

Young cementing himself as the long-term answer in Carolina is paramount this season, but winning games is important, too. The Panthers aren't going to win any if they don't play better defense.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders took full advantage of a soft matchup against Miami, and we saw what Ashton Jeanty can do when he gets the football and has some blocking.

However, it's very clear that Kirk Cousins is not going to elevate this offense much and he is going to continue to be a roadblock when it comes to Las Vegas' chances of competing for anything significant.

26. New York Jets (1-0)

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) waves to the crowd as he walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did we just witness competent offense from the Jets?! Yup!

New York sported one of the worst offenses in the league in 2025, but with a legit starting quarterback in Geno Smith, things are going to be better this season, as the Jets showed in Week 1.

25. Arizona Cardinals (1-0)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) hands off to running back Jeremiyah Love (4) against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody had the Cardinals knocking off an AFC contender like the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, but here we are.

That doesn't change the outlook of the Cardinals yet, but their fans are no doubt going to enjoy this one ahead of what is still likely to be a rough season in the desert.

24. New Orleans Saints (0-1)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws a pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a valiant effort, but the Saints simply couldn't complete their comeback attempt against the Detroit Lions.

Even still, it was a positive sign to see the Saints compete the way they did, and Tyler Shough, who is one of the most hyped up young players in the NFL, showed out.

23. Washington Commanders (0-1)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders put up more of a fight than we thought they would against the Philadelphia Eagles, but in the end it wasn't enough.

The blocking upfront wasn't up to snuff, as expected, and things don't figure to get any better anytime soon. Maybe Washington can overcome that, but I'm skeptical they can.

22. Indianapolis Colts (0-1)

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen leaves the field Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, after losing 41-23 to the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colts fans are freaking out, but that's a bit overblown considering this is what the Baltimore Ravens routinely do in season-openers during the Lamar Jackson era.

Things will get better in Indy, but will they get better to the point the Colts ultimately make the playoffs? That remains to be seen.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to throw in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bucs fell behind by 17 points in the third quarter and looked to be dead in the water before storming back and making it a one-score game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, as the defense did all afternoon, the unit let the Bucs down on Cincy's final drive and thwarted the comeback effort. Thankfully, the Bucs are in the NFC South.

20. Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All the hype surrounding the Cowboys was misplaced, at least in Week 1. Despite high expectations, the defense looked as inept as it normally has in recent years and the offense posted a letdown performance, also.

Things will get better on offense because the Cowboys just have too much talent there, but I'm not as confident about the defense.

19. New York Giants (1-0)

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh talks with coaches following a 28-20 victory during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants weren't expected to beat the Cowboys in Week 1, as Dallas was viewed as the better team and the Cowboys have routinely dominated Big Blue over the last handful of years.

But the shoe was on the other foot in Week 1, as the Giants went on to methodically shred Dallas' hyped-up defense, and New York managed to stifle a high-powered offense, too. Talk about an ideal start to the John Harbaugh era in New York.

18. Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers' season couldn't have gotten off to a worse start.

The expected contender got beaten by a team that is slated to own a high draft pick when this season is all said and done. We expected a lot more out of a Mike McDaniel offense but got nothing instead. Justin Herbert's showing was alarming, too.

17. Green Bay Packers (0-1)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur following the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers completed the biggest choke job of Week 1. Green Bay completely collapsed after grabbing a 22-10 lead in the third quarter and went on to actually get blown out by the Minnesota Vikings.

There were a lot of negatives to point to from the loss, including Green Bay's inability to protect quarterback Jordan Love. I didn't like the extension Matt LaFleur got, and it looks even worse now.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers' offense posted exactly the kind of "meh" showing we've come to expect out of it since the Big Ben era ended.

Thankfully, the defense held up its end of the bargain against the Falcons, as it should have against Cooper Rush, but that game was way too close for comfort.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (1-0)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) yells out instructions to his teammates during home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium on September 13, 2026. The Bengals beat the Buccaneers 27-33. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It looked like the Bengals were going to play the perfect game with a strong showing on both sides of the ball, but a late-game surge put a damper on the defensive performance.

That said, if the Bengals' defense can just be average, Cincy is going to make some noise in 2026.

14. Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings lost Kyler Murray on the third drive of the game to a concussion and it looked like it would be a disappointing Week 1 after Minnesota fell behind 22-10 late in the third quarter.

However, the Vikings came storming back and pulled off the most impressive comeback of the season-opening slate, with both the offense and defense making huge contributions.

13. Detroit Lions (1-0)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass in overtime against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lions looked to be heading for disaster after blowing a lead, but Detroit finally woke up and finished off the job in overtime.

This was not the performance we wanted to see out of Detroit in the first game of the season in which there is a ton of pressure after the franchise has failed to meet expectations in recent seasons.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars took care of business by beating the brakes off a lowly Browns team, which enabled Jacksonville to pull Trevor Lawrence early.

It's one thing to beat a bad team, but it's another to crush one. The Jags doing that showed they are primed for another strong year.

11. New England Patriots (0-1)

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots were looking to exact some semblance of revenge after getting beaten badly by the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl last season, but they failed to do so, even with Sam Darnold exiting the contest early.

It was another ugly performance for Drake Maye and the concerns surrounding him are very valid. Nobody needs a Week 2 bounce-back showing more than Maye, but that might prove difficult without A.J. Brown after his injury.

10. Houston Texans (0-1)

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After owning the Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in recent years, the Bills flipped the script on Houston and forced the Texans to start their season on a sour note.

The good news is, C.J. Stroud played well, and while the Texans' defense did not, better days are ahead for a unit that is simply too talented to continue playing like that.

9. Denver Broncos (0-1)

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton reacts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just about everyting that could have went wrong for the Broncos in Week 1 did. The defense played poorly and couldn't tackle, and Bo Nix was a mistake-filled mess and the offensive play-calling left a lot to be desired.

We have to wonder how much longer Sean Payton will allow this to go on before he takes over. The leash for Davis Webb might be short.

8. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) plays in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The preseason Super Bowl favorites looked like anything but that, as Los Angeles' offense struggled and its vaunted defense, which will now be without Myles Garrett for at least the next four games, struggled mightily.

The Rams are still going to be a good team this year, but let's pump the brakes on the all-time great projections they were getting.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles narrowly escaped with one of the more unimpressive wins of the Week 1 slate, as Philly was a two-point conversion away from having to go to overtime.

Philly is going to need a lot more from its pass-rush and receivers like DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon if its going to be a legitimate contender in 2026.

6. Chicago Bears (1-0)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first game in the second year of the Ben Johnson offense was not just impressive, it was historic, as the Bears tallied the most points in a Week 1 game in franchise history with 59.

Caleb Williams was outstanding and looks primed to take that next step in his career. That said, the Bears' defense has got to be a lot better if Chicago wants to compete for a Super Bowl.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt about it: Patrick Mahomes is back.

The Chiefs superstar looked 100% in his first game back from a torn ACL, and Kenneth Walker was everything the Chiefs hoped he would be en route to helping Kansas City knock off a Super Bowl contender.

The concern, however, is that the Chiefs still aren't getting nearly enough out of their suspect wide receivers group, as the unit accounted for just 37 of KC's 172 passing yards.

4. Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) comes off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talk of a Lamar Jackson decline was thrown in the trash in Week 1, as the Ravens signal-caller led Baltimore to the kind of offensive explosion we've become accustomed to over the years.

The defense showed signs of improvement, also, and if all of this keeps up, Baltimore might return to its status as a true Super Bowl contender.

3. San Francisco 49ers (1-0)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers weren't supposed to beat the preseason Super Bowl favorite Rams, but Kyle Shananan and the always steady Niners managed to pull it off, and in convincing fashion, too.

There were a lot of concerns on both sides of the ball for San Fran going into the season, but we saw nothing wrong with what the Niners put on tape in Week 1.

2. Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs on the field during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen finally exorcised his demons and beat the Texans. What's more impressive is the Bills dropped 36 points on a Houston defense that is expected to be elite.

It was just another reminder that no matter what is going on, and no matter who the Bills face, they are always going to bring it as long as Allen is under center.

1. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury to Sam Darnold is a tough blow, but we're still giving the Super Bowl champions the respect they deserve after knocking off the reigning AFC champions without their starting quarterback.

Darnold is expected to miss about four weeks, which is obviously going to make thigs more difficult, but with Drew Lock and an elite defense, Seattle is equipped to at least stay afloat until he gets back.

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