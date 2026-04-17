One of the most underrated losses of the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason was offensive lineman Brock Hoffman.

Hoffman, who left for the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, was a reliable and versatile player for Dallas who offered a steady hand as a backup guard and center.

We saw that first hand last season, when Hoffman was called into extended action in the wake of the injury to Cooper Beebe. This year, with the possibility that Tyler Smith will move to left tackle, Hoffman will be missed as an insurance policy at guard.

The Cowboys need to find their next Brock Hoffman in 2026, and they might have found one in versatile Auburn offensive lineman, Dillon Wade.

Cowboys interested in Dillon Wade

According to Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI, not only did Dallas have dinner with Wade before his pro day, they also had a zoom meeting with the Auburn product.

"The night before pro day, I went to dinner with the Dallas Cowboys," Wade told Melo in an interview. "I also had a Zoom meeting with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers."

Two meetings with Wade shows extra interest on the Cowboys' part, which shows they are indeed eyeing a Hoffman-like player late in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Versatility and athleticism

Auburn offensive lineman Dillon Wade. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While he's projected to be a late-Day 3 pick, there is no shortage of promise with the Auburn product.

Ideally, teams want a late-round pick to offer versatility in order to hedge their bet. Well, Wade has that, as not only has be played at guard, he also played at both tackle spots in college and is working at center during the pre-draft process, he told Melo.

Wade flashed his athleticism during the combine by posting a 5.02 40-yard dash, a 28.5-inch vertical leap and 8-foot-8 broad jump, showing he can get out in space and make defenders pay.

Durability is another standout aspect of Wade's college career. He didn't miss a single snap over four straight seasons.

How Wade fits with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Nobody is expecting Wade to be an eventual starter as a late-Day 3 pick, but like Hoffman he has the potential to offer valuable depth at some point.

Wade gives the Cowboys an emergency option behind Beebe at center, and an insurance policy at guard in the event Smith moves to left tackle and forces the unproven T.J. Bass to start at guard.

Then, there's the two tackle spots. Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele have not been up to snuff the past two seasons and having more insurance in Wade, who has experience playing at both tackle spots, isn't a bad thing.

If Wade can develop at the next level and earn the trust of the coaching staff, he could be a valuable asset over the course of his rookie contract.

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